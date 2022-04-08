Family Medicine tutors renounce receiving MIR

28 percent of Family and Community Medicine tutors of the Community of Madrid (represent more than 200) have given up receiving new MIRs for their tutoring. This decision has been taken due to the situation of work overload at this level of care due to the current high care pressurewhich in turn impacts the quality of the tutoring they can offer to medical residents.

They will maintain their position until further notice while ensuring that they do it “out of responsibility”. In this sense, from AAssociation of Doctors and Graduates of Madrid (Amyts) they underline that the residency training system It requires, simultaneously, to receive training and provide a job that allows the training specialist to acquire, in accredited teaching units, “the professional skills of the specialty they are studying.”

This must be achieved through a scheduled and supervised professional practice“aimed at progressively achieving the knowledge, skills, attitudes and professional responsibility necessary for the autonomous and efficient exercise of the specialty”.

That is why the tutors demand to improve their conditions of these consultations, which “should be especially protected” because they have a double function: assistance and training with maximum quotas, daily consultation limits of up to 30 patients or 10 minutes minimum per patient.