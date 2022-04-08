Family Medicine tutors renounce receiving MIR
A training class for future doctors.
28 percent of Family and Community Medicine tutors of the Community of Madrid (represent more than 200) have given up receiving new MIRs for their tutoring. This decision has been taken due to the situation of work overload at this level of care due to the current high care pressurewhich in turn impacts the quality of the tutoring they can offer to medical residents.
They will maintain their position until further notice while ensuring that they do it “out of responsibility”. In this sense, from AAssociation of Doctors and Graduates of Madrid (Amyts) they underline that the residency training system It requires, simultaneously, to receive training and provide a job that allows the training specialist to acquire, in accredited teaching units, “the professional skills of the specialty they are studying.”
This must be achieved through a scheduled and supervised professional practice“aimed at progressively achieving the knowledge, skills, attitudes and professional responsibility necessary for the autonomous and efficient exercise of the specialty”.
That is why the tutors demand to improve their conditions of these consultations, which “should be especially protected” because they have a double function: assistance and training with maximum quotas, daily consultation limits of up to 30 patients or 10 minutes minimum per patient.
Enough tutors to train new MIR
The vice president of Amyts, Sheila Fair, remember that Primary Care MIR tutors must go through a process to be accredited, an element that must be valued. Despite this situation, he considers that, “by numbers”, there should be no risk that any of the new MIRs could be left without a tutor. “There are still tutors for the new wave of residents”he assures.
Justo values this decision of the MIR tutors to give up receiving new MIRs because hurts the teacher, since when he requests to be a tutor it is because “he has a special interest in training”. “It is an exercise of responsibility that must be taken into account.” In addition, on the other hand, the vice president of Amyts emphasizes the need to encourage MIR tutorsso it leaves the ball on the court of the administrations and health authorities.
“What they hope for is to be able to train in the best possible conditions”, he assures. “It is necessary to do it, because otherwise the new doctors will be less well trained and the patients will be worse seen.” The solution, she insists, “is the same old idea”: more time per patient, strengthening staff and improving working conditions.
Although it may contain statements, data or notes from health institutions or professionals, the information contained in Medical Writing is edited and prepared by journalists. We recommend the reader that any questions related to health be consulted with a health professional.