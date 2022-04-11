Family MIR places with 9,000 euros extra salary

Applicants to the MIR 2022.

Given the lack of professionals in primary care, which has become more evident with the Covid-19 pandemic, the Department of Health of the Generalitat has launched an incentive program between 5,000 and 9,000 euros per year for new residents that they choose a place in Catalonia of Family and Community Medicine. An ‘extra’ to which they may have access, according to the resolution published by the Ministry of Health, a total of 370 applicants.

Specifically, the annual incentive will be 5,000 euros for the R1 who choose Barcelona and Barcelona Metropolitan Area; 7,000 euros for first-year residents who opt for the rest of Barcelona outside the metropolitan area; and 9,000 euros for the rest of Catalonia.

9,000 euros for Family Medicine

The R1s that will receive the highest incentives, 9,000 euros per yearwill be those who choose a place in the following hospital centers and teaching units:

UDM AFiC Girona ICS (Girona): 33 places.

(Girona): 33 places. UDM AFiC Lleida ICS (Lleida): 16 seats.

(Lleida): 16 seats. UDM AFiC SSIBE ( Girona): 7 seats.

Girona): 7 seats. UDM AFiC Tarragona ICS (Tarragona): 24 beds.

(Tarragona): 24 beds. UDMFiC FASS Grup Sagessa (Tarragona): 6 seats.

(Tarragona): 6 seats. UDMFiC Sant Pau and Santa Tecla Hospital Foundation (Tarragona): 10 seats.

(Tarragona): 10 seats. UDMFiC Tortosa – Terres de l’Ebre (Ebro lands): 12 places.

7,000 euros for Family Medicine

First-year residents who will receive 7,000 euros per year Incentive will be those who choose a place in the following hospital centers and teaching units:

UDM AFiC Central Catalonia ICS (Central Catalonia): 37 beds.

(Central Catalonia): 37 beds. UDM AFiC Terrassa Sanitary Consortium (Barcelona – Metropolitan North): 14 beds.

(Barcelona – Metropolitan North): 14 beds. UDM Mutual AFiC of Terrassa (Barcelona – Metropolitan North): 12 places.

(Barcelona – Metropolitan North): 12 places. UDMFiC Maresme Health Consortium (Barcelona – Metropolitan North): 11 seats.

5,000 euros for Family Medicine

Lastly, MIRs who choose a place in hospital centers and teaching units in the health region of Barcelona, ​​Barcelona-Metropolitana Sur and a single Northern area will receive an extra 5,000 euros per year: