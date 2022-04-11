Family MIR places with 9,000 euros extra salary
Applicants to the MIR 2022.
Given the lack of professionals in primary care, which has become more evident with the Covid-19 pandemic, the Department of Health of the Generalitat has launched an incentive program between 5,000 and 9,000 euros per year for new residents that they choose a place in Catalonia of Family and Community Medicine. An ‘extra’ to which they may have access, according to the resolution published by the Ministry of Health, a total of 370 applicants.
Specifically, the annual incentive will be 5,000 euros for the R1 who choose Barcelona and Barcelona Metropolitan Area; 7,000 euros for first-year residents who opt for the rest of Barcelona outside the metropolitan area; and 9,000 euros for the rest of Catalonia.
9,000 euros for Family Medicine
The R1s that will receive the highest incentives, 9,000 euros per yearwill be those who choose a place in the following hospital centers and teaching units:
- UDM AFiC Girona ICS (Girona): 33 places.
- UDM AFiC Lleida ICS (Lleida): 16 seats.
- UDM AFiC SSIBE (Girona): 7 seats.
- UDM AFiC Tarragona ICS (Tarragona): 24 beds.
- UDMFiC FASS Grup Sagessa (Tarragona): 6 seats.
- UDMFiC Sant Pau and Santa Tecla Hospital Foundation (Tarragona): 10 seats.
- UDMFiC Tortosa – Terres de l’Ebre (Ebro lands): 12 places.
7,000 euros for Family Medicine
First-year residents who will receive 7,000 euros per year Incentive will be those who choose a place in the following hospital centers and teaching units:
- UDM AFiC Central Catalonia ICS (Central Catalonia): 37 beds.
- UDM AFiC Terrassa Sanitary Consortium (Barcelona – Metropolitan North): 14 beds.
- UDM Mutual AFiC of Terrassa (Barcelona – Metropolitan North): 12 places.
- UDMFiC Maresme Health Consortium (Barcelona – Metropolitan North): 11 seats.
5,000 euros for Family Medicine
Lastly, MIRs who choose a place in hospital centers and teaching units in the health region of Barcelona, Barcelona-Metropolitana Sur and a single Northern area will receive an extra 5,000 euros per year:
- UDM AFiC Aceba (Barcelona): 12 places.
- UDM AFiC Badalona Serveis Asistencials SA (Barcelona- Metropolitan South): 5 seats.
- UDM AFiC Barcelona City ICS (Barcelona): 60 beds. 1 €5,000.00
- UDM AFiC Clinic -Maternity (Barcelona): 9 seats.
- UDM AFiC Costa de Ponent ICS (Barcelona- Metropolitan South): 61 beds.
- LMU North Metropolitan AFiC ICS (Barcelona – Metropolitan North): 37 beds.
- UDM AFiC Pere Virgili Health Park (Barcelona): 4 seats.
Although it may contain statements, data or notes from health institutions or professionals, the information contained in Medical Writing is edited and prepared by journalists. We recommend the reader that any questions related to health be consulted with a health professional.