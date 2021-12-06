family murdered in the house. Five dead, three I know …

A neighbor saw lifeless bodies in that house and alerted the police around noon. Thus they were discovered in Brandenburg, East German Land that borders Berlin, five corpses in a single-family home, including three children. According to the Cottbus prosecutor’s office, the victims are in fact two adults aged 40 and three minors aged 4, 8 and 10.

A family, as some local media write, which apparently was in quarantine. The indiscretion, however, has not been confirmed by the investigators, who in Germany protect the investigations by respecting the most absolute confidentiality. What is known is that a multiple homicide investigation has been opened. No other details are known for the moment to help understand the dynamics of the horror. What really happened to Senzig, a small town in Koenig Wusterhausen, south of Berlin, remains an open mystery.

“On the corpses were found cuts and gunshot wounds,” was limited to let the prosecutor Gernot Bantelon, who spoke to Bild. “The homicides commission has been activated, because they are investigating the hypothesis of a crime.” Investigators spent many hours on the spot putting together finds that could explain something more in the next few hours or days. It is not yet clear, for example, whether the perpetrator of the massacre was among the victims or whether the killer was someone from outside. Or whether the weapons that caused the fatal wounds were found.

On the spot, rumors circulated, reported by the media, that the family was confined to the house because in quarantine, evidently for Covid. But even this detail has not been confirmed. The police arrived at the scene immediately after the report. In addition to the reliefs in the house, the investigators listened to all the neighbors of the Birkenalle, the “road of the birches”. A quiet place, the classic idyllic place in the most beautiful corners of the Brandenburg landscape, between lakes, fields and clearings, in a district, that of Dehme Spreewald, which has 40 thousand inhabitants.

The tragedy obviously shocked the small local community, which closed in silence. Although many people gathered around the building, in addition to the press and investigators. A woman, who brought a candle in front of the house in the evening, to journalists who asked if she knew the victims limited herself to saying: “This is a country, we all know each other.”