Family murdered, it was the father: he had falsified the green pass and feared arrest

A tragic story, with a sensational motive.

Investigators finally managed to shed light on the case of the family murdered in Senzig, Brandenburg, where the bodies of a 40-year-old couple and their three daughters aged 4.8 and 10 were found in an apartment in recent days. years.

According to reports from the German media, the perpetrator of the massacre would be the father – a 40-year-old teacher – who allegedly killed his wife and girls with a knife and gun and then took his own life.

Disturbing, as mentioned, the motive, which he himself explained in a farewell note found by the police inside the house: he had falsified his wife’s anti-Covid vaccination certificate, had been discovered by his employer and now he was afraid of being incarcerated and, for this reason, he also feared that he and his wife would have their daughters taken away.

The neighbors had raised the alarm after noticing one of the dead bodies. The house was immediately sifted through by the forensics and at first it was assumed that an outside killer had taken action.

But the discovery of the farewell note then directed the investigators to another reconstruction, which in subsequent investigations found confirmation.

According to unconfirmed rumors, the family was in quarantine precisely because of Covid.

(Unioneonline / lf)

