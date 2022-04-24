Family of Mexican Debanhi Escobar suspects rape and requests a new autopsy

The family of Debanhi Escobar, the young Mexican woman found dead in the northern state of Nuevo León, said this Saturday that will demand a new autopsy before your suspicions of sexual abuse and in rejection of the versions of the State Prosecutor’s Office, which first handled the case as an accident.

After the wake in the city of Monterrey, the family and legal advisers affirmed this Saturday that “yes there was sexual abuse“, for which they accused the Prosecutor’s Office of “inconsistencies” in the case of the 18-year-old girl, who was found dead last Thursday in a motel cistern after disappearing on April 9.

“The family is not satisfied with the results, we want more studies, we have enough material to continue with the studies, for a second expert opinion,” Omar Tamez, a member of the non-governmental organization International Commission on Human Rights, told the media.

Debanhi’s case has aroused national and international commotion due to the image that went viral of her abandoned on the road on April 9 in the northern municipality of Escobedo, after leaving a party and taking a taxi, whose driver allegedly tried to abuse her. .

It has also caused outrage over the alleged flaws in the investigation by the Nuevo León Prosecutor’s Office, which first treated the case as an accident and later declared to the media that the main cause of the disappearance of women is due to “rebellion” and “lack of family communication.”

In the midst of citizen protests with thousands of women on the streets nationwide, the State Prosecutor’s Office indicated this Friday that Debanhi died from a “deep contusion to the skull” before falling into the cistern in which his body was found.

“All the help that I can have to be able to clarify the murder of my daughter is welcome, because it was a murder, they killed her,” Mario Escobar, the young woman’s father, commented this Saturday after the wake.

The body of Debanhi, who was studying Law at the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL), will be transferred to the municipality of Galeana, in the south of that state, for burial.

The case has been seen as an example of the double crisis of sexist violence and disappearances in Mexico, where more than 10 women are murdered a day and there are more than 99,000 people who have not been located since 1964, according to government figures.