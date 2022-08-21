Family of missing Cuban rafters asks for help to find them

María Luisa Fonseca asked for help on Facebook to find her relatives, who disappeared after trying to reach the United States. A group of 14 people, including a child, left from Playa Baracoa this Monday. Since then there is no news of them. As published by the news portal cybercuba.In the aforementioned social network, Fonseca requests help to find out about the boat named “El Mamao”, in which his mother was also traveling.

“Until now I have no information…there have been comments that they were caught 2 miles from Cayo Marquesa.”

But Fonseca assures that it is not the boat she is investigating, but another.

“The boat that was 2 miles away is another where a 71-year-old person from Diana García’s family came…”

That is why she reiterates that: “Anyone who knows how I can get the authorities to start the search, let them know… I’m desperate.”

“It has been a long time and they do not appear anywhere, they are not, according to what they inform us, in the detention centers or on the mother ship, and I have not yet managed to get the authorities to start looking,” the publication concludes.

Missing rafters

Since last Monday, August 15, a boat with 14 people, including a child, has been missing. They all left from Playa Baracoa, a coastal town in the municipality of Bauta, in Artemisa, heading for the United States.

In recent weeks, reports of Cubans arriving in Florida have increased, after which they are detained by the authorities. This is how it happened this Wednesday when the United States Border Patrol detained 18 rafters from the Island who made landfall in Marquesas Keys.

This was reported by Walter N. Slosar, head of that entity in the Miami sector. The official explained that they had been stranded there and managed to be rescued by members of the Coast Guard.