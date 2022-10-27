Family of St. Louis school shooting shooter sought help

At least 2 dead and 8 injured after a school shooting in Saint Louis 2:48

(CNN) — As a 19-year-old gunman walked the halls with an AR-15 rifle and more than 600 rounds of ammunition, frightened students and teachers at a St. Louis high school slammed classroom doors and took cover in corners.

Some recall hearing gunshots from outside and someone trying to open their doors. Some said they jumped out of windows.

The shooting at Central High School for Visual and Performing Arts left two people dead: student Alexandria Bell, 15, and teacher Jean Kuczka, 61. Several students were also injured in the shooting.

The shooter was identified as Orlando Harris, who graduated from the school last year and returned Monday with an extensive arsenal and a handwritten note, according to St. Louis police. He died in a hospital after a confrontation with police.

When Harris’ relatives worried about his mental health, they seemed to do everything right, the St. Louis police commissioner said. “They contacted us, they said he had a firearm,” Commissioner Michael Sack said Wednesday.

“The mother at the time wanted her out of the house,” he said. “The officers, in response to her, turned her over to someone else, an adult who could legally possess her.”

Sometimes the teen’s family would also commit him to a mental institution, Sack said.

Somehow, however, Harris managed to gain access to an AR-15-style rifle and 600 rounds of ammunition. And he took his arsenal to Central High School for the Visual and Performing Arts and struck terror at his alma mater.

In the end, a talented student and a heroic teacher were dead. Harris was killed by the agents.

And community members are amazed why the proactive interventions described by the police did not seem to work.

“They made all the effort”

In addition to removing Harris’s firearm from the home and obtaining mental health treatment for the teen, the shooter’s family took additional steps to help prevent problems.

“They would search his room on occasion because they were worried,” the police commissioner said. “They were constantly in contact with the medical providers who were providing her medical care.”

Harris’s family also had a system in place to track the items he received in the mail and monitored his interactions with others to try to make sure he connected with people and felt loved, Sack said.

“I have to give the family credit,” the police chief said. “They made every effort that they felt they reasonably could. And I think that’s why the mother is so heartbroken for the families who paid for this episode.”

The attacker left a note that read: ‘I have no friends. I have no family’

After the shooting, FBI investigators found a handwritten note and notebook in the car Harris drove to school.

“I do not have friends. I have no family. I’ve never had a girlfriend. I have never had a social life. I have been an isolated loner all my life,” the note read, according to Sack. “This was the perfect storm for a mass attacker.”

The notebook also revealed that Harris seemed to feel a disconnect with the school community and had focused on her old high school, Sack said.

The attacker also wrote that his family did not know of his plans, Sack said. The police chief said the family never had access to the notebook.

“Mental health is a difficult thing. It’s hard to know when someone is going to be violent, or act out, or if they’re just struggling, they’re depressed and they might self-harm,” the police commissioner said.

“It’s a terrible thing, and it’s hard trying to figure out what might have been on someone’s mind.”

Terrified students jumped out of windows

After the gunman stormed the school, a school official received an urgent coded message over the intercom: “Miles Davis is in the building.”

It was a signal only heard during drills to alert of an active attacker. But this time, it was real.

Teacher Kristie Faulstich heard the phrase and closed the door to her classroom.

Less than a minute later, someone began “violently pushing on the handle, trying to get in,” Faulstich said.

Alex Macias’s health teacher, Jean Kuczka, also locked her classroom door, the student told CNN affiliate KSDK.

But the attacker managed to “fire his way inside,” Alex said.

“He shot Mrs. Kuczka and I closed my eyes,” Alex said. “I really didn’t want to see anything else. But then when I thought he was leaving, I opened my eyes to see him standing there making eye contact with me.

“And then after making eye contact, he just walked away.”

Students began jumping out of windows to escape, Alex recalled.

But her health teacher, Kuczka, was killed. The 61-year-old woman died trying to protect her student from the attacker, Faulstich said.

A student, 15-year-old Alexandria Bell, was also killed. The avid dancer was less than a month away from celebrating her Sweet 16.

The school’s dean of arts, Manfret McGhee, ran for his life after a bullet missed him in a hallway, he told KSDK.

She hid in a bathroom, unaware that her own 16-year-old son had been shot. She then ran to her son’s health class.

“When I first saw him, I saw a huge hole in his pant leg, and all I could think was, ‘My God, what did they shoot him with?’” he said.

McGhee used his belt to stop the bleeding.

“It doesn’t take long to finish a charger”

The commissioner said the attacker had his firearm drawn when he arrived at the school and was wearing a tactical vest with seven clips of ammunition. He also carried more ammunition in a bag and dropped extra clips on the stairs and in the hallways along the way.

“It doesn’t take long to finish a charger while you’re looking down a long hallway or going up or down a staircase or walking into a classroom,” Sack said. “This could have been a horrible scene. It wasn’t by the grace of God and because the cops were as close as they were, and they responded the way they did.”

The police commissioner has credited rapid police response, locked doors and prior training to prevent further deaths.

A call about an active shooter at the high school came in around 9:11 am, with officers entering four minutes later, according to Sack. Some off-duty police officers who were nearby at a fellow officer’s funeral also responded to the scene.

By 9:23 a.m., officers had found the shooter and “engaged in a shootout.” Two minutes later, officers reported that the suspect had fallen.

Seven security personnel were also at the school when the attacker arrived, but he did not enter through a checkpoint where security guards were stationed, said DeAndre Davis, director of security for St. Louis Public Schools.

Davis said security guards at district schools are not armed, but mobile officers responding to calls at schools are.

“The building is riddled with bullets”

Authorities said the doors were locked and it was unclear how the attacker got in.

The St. Louis police commissioner declined to provide those details, saying, “I don’t want this to be easy on anyone else.”

Asked if it would have been different if the first person who confronted the shooter had a gun, Board of Education President Matt Davis said, “The shooter had a high-powered rifle. So much so that he could force his way into a secure building. The building is riddled with bullets.”

“I don’t know how much firepower it would take to stop that person. You saw the police response, it was massive. It was overwhelming,” he added… I know what would have been different is if this high-powered rifle was not available to this individual. That would have made the difference.”

Across the country, there have been at least 67 shootings on school grounds so far this year.

Davis said such shootings should not be normalized.

“The fact that it takes this level of response to stop a shooting like this because people have access to these weapons of war and can bring them into our schools can never be normal,” Davis said.

“This is our worst nightmare. … And it cannot happen again.”

The Saint Louis Public Schools district plans to add gun safety to its curriculum, Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Adams said.

“Not just reading, writing, and arithmetic, but reading, writing, arithmetic, and gun safety. That’s a weird kind of curriculum alignment, if you will,” he said.

Helping students understand how dangerous firearms are will help protect them at school, in their neighborhoods, “frankly, everywhere now,” Adams added.

CNN’s Caroll Alvarado, Elizabeth Joseph, Holly Yan and Rebekah Riess contributed to this report.