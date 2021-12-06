World

Family photo with assault weapons for Christmas greetings, storm on the Republican deputy

Photo of James Reno James Reno60 mins ago
0 26 1 minute read

Christmas greetings with machine gun. There is controversy in the United States after Thomas Massie, a Republican congressman representing Kentucky in the US House, posted on Twitter a photo of six of his smiling family members carrying various types of assault weapons in front of a decorated Christmas tree.

“Merry Christmas. Ps. Santa Claus, please bring ammo as a gift”, is the comment of the deputy that accompanies the image.

The tweet aroused the indignation and criticism not only of several dem exponents, but also of the parents of the victims of school shootings, such as the one that took place in Michigan in recent days, the worst since 2018, with four dead and seven injured.

“Scandalous,” wrote the dem John Yarmuth. Activist Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter was killed in the Parkland shooting in 2018, responded by posting a “family photo” of her, next to that of the place where she was buried. Manuel Oliver, father of another victim of the same massacre, said that this image represents “a large part of the problem” and “should teach us who to elect”. Disagreement also on the part of some Republicans, such as Adam Kinzinger, according to which “it is not a question of support for the right to possess weapons” but of “fetishism”.

(Unioneonline / L)

© All rights reserved

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno60 mins ago
0 26 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

European Parliament condemns Poland over abortion ban – World

4 weeks ago

Curfew, lockdown and Green Pass: from Germany to Holland the fourth wave “locks” Europe

3 weeks ago

26-year-old flies from Guatemala to Florida

6 days ago

Los Angeles, age-old tree collapses and breaks through the roof of a house: he died 60 years old, he was sleeping

7 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button