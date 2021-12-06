Family photo with assault weapons for Christmas greetings, storm on the Republican deputy

Christmas greetings with machine gun. There is controversy in the United States after Thomas Massie, a Republican congressman representing Kentucky in the US House, posted on Twitter a photo of six of his smiling family members carrying various types of assault weapons in front of a decorated Christmas tree.

“Merry Christmas. Ps. Santa Claus, please bring ammo as a gift”, is the comment of the deputy that accompanies the image.

The tweet aroused the indignation and criticism not only of several dem exponents, but also of the parents of the victims of school shootings, such as the one that took place in Michigan in recent days, the worst since 2018, with four dead and seven injured.

“Scandalous,” wrote the dem John Yarmuth. Activist Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter was killed in the Parkland shooting in 2018, responded by posting a “family photo” of her, next to that of the place where she was buried. Manuel Oliver, father of another victim of the same massacre, said that this image represents “a large part of the problem” and “should teach us who to elect”. Disagreement also on the part of some Republicans, such as Adam Kinzinger, according to which “it is not a question of support for the right to possess weapons” but of “fetishism”.

(Unioneonline / L)

© All rights reserved