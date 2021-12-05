Family photo with weapons for Christmas, storm on the Gop deputy – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – WASHINGTON, DEC 05 – There is controversy in the US after Thomas Massie, a Republican deputy who represents Kentucky in the US Chamber, posted on Twitter a photo with six smiling family members carrying various types of assault weapons in front of a Christmas tree decorated with garlands.



“Merry Christmas. Ps. Santa, please bring ammo as a gift”, is the comment that accompanies the image. A move that has sparked criticism and indignation from several Democrats and parents of victims of school shootings, such as the one that just took place in Michigan, the worst since 2018 (four dead and seven injured).



“Scandalous,” wrote the dem John Yarmuth. Activist Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter was killed in the Parkland shooting in 2018, responded by posting a “family photo” of her, next to that of the place where she was buried.



Manuel Oliver, father of another victim of the same massacre, said that this image represents “a large part of the problem” and “should teach us who to elect”.



Disagreement also on the part of some Republicans, such as Adam Kinzinger, according to which “it is not a question of support for the right to possess weapons” but of “fetishism”. (HANDLE).

