Family prescribes physical exercise for long covid patients

Raquel Blasco, Carmen Sánchez and María Sanz.

The physical activity programs for those affected by persistent Covid, without serious complications or limitations, “should include aerobic exercises as well as strength and flexibility exercises, to maintain and improve cardiorespiratory fitness, muscle fitness, mobility and, indirectly, body composition”. Thus, she transferred it to León Raquel Blasco Redondo at the VI Conference of the Castilian-Leon Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG CyL), where she gave a keynote speech on the prescription of physical exercise in different pathologies.

Raquel Blasco is one of the expert collaborators of the Clinical Guide for long covid or persistent covid patient care, a document that is currently in upgrade process by the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG) and the 56 societies and patient associations that have participated in its preparation.

The specialist in Internal Medicine and head of the Medical Assessment Unit of the Regional Center for Sports Medicine of the Junta de Castilla y León (Ceremede) believes that the persistent covid “presents the challenges of an emerging pathology, but meets criteria for chronic pathology with multisystemic involvement”Therefore, it is necessary to adapt the physiological bases of the prescription of physical exercise in this pathology.

What are the most frequent symptoms in long covid?

Among the more than 200 clinical signs and symptoms that affect patients with long-term Covid-19, the most common are muscle fatigue, central fatigue and respiratory distress. On the other hand, dyspnea and peripheral muscle fatigue have a common etiopathogenesis, musculoskeletal dysfunction, in which the physiological bases for the prescription of physical exercise are established, with strong scientific evidence, according to Dr. Blasco.

In this sense, the physical exercise prescriptionlike the prescription of medicines, “is a structured practice in which we recommend, in a systematic and individualized way (that is, depending on the capacities and tastes of the patient), a dose of exercise in order to obtain a benefit for their health” in the words of Blasco.

“In the same way as in the pharmacological prescription, for the prescription of physical exercise, it is necessary to collect a series of basic determinants in the recipe”. On the one hand, the frequency (number of exercise sessions/week); intensity (character of the effort required to carry out the prescribed activity); time (duration of the physical exercise session or of the exercise units or intervals that constitute it); and, finally, the type or modality of physical exercise prescribed (running, swimming, cycling, etc.).

“These determinants vary depending on the previous physical condition of the subject, of the concurrent pathologies, of the personal conditions of the patient and their environment, their availability, their tastes and their desires”, according to Dr. Blasco.

As the Ceremede representative pointed out during the SEMG conference, the dose of exercise prescribed should be, at least the minimum capable of producing the physiological adaptations that allow to improve cardiovascular aptitudes, strength, flexibility, balance, and if possible, body composition, sufficiently to improve the overall health of the individual.

Evidence-Based Updates

The VI Castilian-Leon Conference on General and Family Medicine became, on March 11 and 12 in León, a space for dialogue where share and improve care practice, through updates based on scientific evidence and clinical practice guidelines.

In addition to the prescription of physical exercise in patients with long covid, the role of telemedicine in the diabetic patient and a review was made of the current situation of the sexually transmitted infections, optimization of the comprehensive treatment of depression, an update on benign prostatic hyperplasiasmoking cessation, as well as the assessment ofCardiovascular risk in Primary Care (dyslipidemia, diabetes, heart failure…). The workshops, through which the doctors attending the training meeting rotated, focused on the management of erythematous scaling diseases and anticoagulation.