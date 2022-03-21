Family Remembers Massachusetts Marine Killed During Training Exercise – NBC Boston

The family of a Massachusetts marine killed at a NATO training exercise in Norway over the weekend said they are heartbroken, “left trying to imagine their lives without Ross.”

Captain Ross A. Reynolds, 27, was taking part in a NATO training exercise called Cold Response on March 18 when the US military plane, an MV-22B Osprey, crashed south of Bodoe, Norway, killing all four crew members.

Reynolds, who joined the Marine Corps in May 2017, served as an MV-22B Osprey pilot. During his nearly five years in the Marine Corps, Reynolds’s decorations included the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, and multiple certificates and letters of appreciation.

In a news release on Sunday, the US Marine Corps identified Reynolds as one of four Marines who died in the crash and said all of the men were assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing stationed at Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina.

The family of Reynolds, of Leominster, released a statement later Sunday, expressing their appreciation for the support they have received and asking for respect and privacy as they mourn the loss of their loved one.

“Ross was so caring, compassionate and committed, not only to his country, but also to being the best son, brother, husband, son-in-law, nephew, cousin, uncle, brother-in-law, friend and Marine that he could be,” he said. the family in your statement.

The Reynolds family said they are shocked and devastated by this loss, trying to come to terms with their new reality. They also said they are praying for their daughter-in-law Lana, whom they described as the light of her husband’s life.

“They had so many plans. So much ahead,” the family said of the couple.

The family added that they are also praying for all the Marines who were lost in this tragic accident, not just their beloved family member.

“Our hearts go out to their families and loved ones,” the family said. “We share their pain and will keep them in our thoughts and prayers. Like the rest of the squad [Reynolds]that now has to fill a big void in their lives.”