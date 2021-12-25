Family vibes, hilarity or bells and whistles – the best TV show this Christmas weekend

Comedies and specials

Peace on Earth End-of-Year Show (2021): Sophie van de Velde, Philip Peters, Jennifer Helen, Guy Tesjon, Jan Bowmans, Jan Paternoster, Misha Marh, Philip Goebbels, Emke Courtois, Pedro Elias and Siska Shooters © GARDEN



The jubilee edition of Sven de Liger, because for the fifth time he is already looking at last year with a wink. In the first episode he invited Michael Waites and Cath Luyten. New to the Peace on Earth crew is CSKA Shooters. Remember 2021 with an array of celebrity guests and accolades. Exceptionally, De Leijer didn’t do it alone this year because he and his girlfriend lost an unborn baby this fall.

joke buckets © GARDEN



In addition to a lot of atmosphere and fun, the festive period can cause discontent from time to time. The inevitable holiday kilograms, the obligatory New Year’s aperitif at work, the presentation of original gifts to distant relatives, the careful composition of a menu that will fail … For those who need a little humor, there are two special offers for Loslopend Kerstwild parties. Full of ideas and nonsense, about festive tragedy and hilarity.

The Blancart family in the spirit of Christmas © GARDEN



Despite the fact that the castle is still far from finished, the Planckaert family already dreams of a completely renovated castle. Each of them has their own idea of ​​how to arrange different rooms. To experience the atmosphere of a castle, a family of cyclists decided to organize a Breugel Festival in one of the rooms. Also, Francesco and Christopher present an invisible surprise.

Philip Goebbels © VRT-Sofie Gheysens



Postpone, postpone again, and withdraw intermittently. But Philip Goebbels has finally managed to launch his second season of “Taboo”. In the first episode, the comedian talks to people with autism. Nasty-looking people, women and the elderly would follow later.

December 26, 13:00, 20:05

Jacques Vermeer: ​​Hall 1 Show

Jacques Vermeer in 1993 © VTM



The channels came together this year to celebrate Jacques Vermeer’s 70th birthday. One, Play and VTM convey honors and specials. VTM will conclude the holiday year this weekend with a 1993 indoor show with Luc Verschueren. Characters such as Fonske Vermeulen, Jeanke Visser and Kevin Vermeulen have been reviewed.

nostalgic movies

Home alone © Amazon



No birthday without “home alone”. Thirty years ago, 41-year-old Macaulay Culkin loved half the world as Kevin, who spends the time of his life after his parents accidentally leave him at home.

Bruce Willis in the movie Die Hard © rv



The rumble of machine guns and broken windows may not immediately remind you of jingle bells, but the delightful classic ‘Die Hard’ move with Bruce Willis is definitely set on Christmas Eve. One of the few Christmas movies that also sticks to TV fans. Yippee-ki-yay, son of a bitch!

December 24, VTM 2, 8:35 pm

Kirk Douglas in Spartacus © rv



Starts early in the evening, otherwise this 1960s Sandal Nebula will linger past midnight. Even more than sixty years later, Kubrick’s classical music is still standing. As you may recall, Kirk Douglas plays the slave leader Spartacus. In 70 BC he gathered an army of servants to rebel against the Romans.

24, December 4, VTM, 6:35 pm

ET © Universal Pictures



Taking care of each other is also a birthday idea. It’s probably Steven Spielberg who portrayed him the most in his 1982 classic about 10-year-old Elliot finding an alien creature he left behind in his garden. Even after forty years, the humor, charm and tenderness remain the same.

Dec 25, VTM 3, 6:15 pm

Tom Hanks in Forrest Gump. © Paramount



It was Tom Hanks who taught the world that life is like a box of chocolates – you never know what happens to you. The chocolate we’ve eaten for the past couple of years has been bitter, but in the end, the talented Forrest Gump did just fine. If that’s not the spirit of Christmas.

December 26, VTM 2, 10:50 pm

entertainment and music

Michael Buble’s birthday in town

Michael Buble © GARDEN



Eleven months of the year you barely feel it, but in December it suddenly appears. Like a pearl in a Christmas log: Michael Buble. In this Christmas special, 10 years after her debut album “Christmas”, Camila Cabello, Jimmy Fallon and Kermit the Frog, among others, are invited to a special full of comedy and music.

circus of the sun © Photo News



Stunts, flights and fast trucks that you can only watch with your seat belt fastened to your seat. Volta is about a guy who wants to become famous, but finds something completely different on his way.

Lucas van den Eende, Gilly Clemens and Frey Sovrio © Studio 100



Original, with Lucas van den Inde Kahn Dains. And not the crown that plagued version 2.0 with Peter van de Velde. The story of Louis-Paul Bon about the famous Aalst priest defending the working class has obviously not changed.

December 24, play 4, 20u35

Christmas party at the palace

King Philip and Queen Matilda © Photo News



With the kilograms needed for Christmas, you can relax during the Christmas party in Lacken. The program includes “Winter” from Vivaldi’s “Vierjaargetijden”, “Domine Deus” from Mozart’s “Mass in C minor”, ​​Schubert’s “Ave Maria” and, of course, “Silent Night”.

December 25, 1:00 pm, 3:50 pm

Dancing with the stars: happy birthday

Julie Vermeer at the Christmas show Dancing with the Stars © For



Julie Vermeer, Kat Kerkoffs, Lynn Dendeville, James Cook, Jani Kazaltzis and Ian Thomas shine on the dance floor once again. Someone is going to be crowned champion of the dance during the New Year holidays. But it will also be exceptionally warm and comfortable off the dance floor, as the six dancing stars speak candidly about their sweet and less-than-beautiful moments from the past year and are looking forward to 2022.

December 25, play 4, 19u45