Family will stop managing hospital leave in 2023

The doctors of Family they have decided stop assuming the management of hospital discharges. The doctors consider that the huge number of temporary disabilities (TI) that they manage “does not make sense” and have jointly decided to ‘stand up’ as of January 1, 2023. A date from which they will only manage those casualties that correspond to them based on current regulations, Royal Decree 624/2014.

“Family doctors we are assuming an amount of sick leave that does not make sense. The IT Governance Legislation of 2014 makes it abundantly clear that any optional of the National Health System (SNS) who assesses the patient is the one you have to issue the low part. However, this is not carried out by hospital doctors”, claims Francisco Jesús Sáez, representative of the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians (SEMG) in the Primary Care Forum, the entity that brings together the eight representatives of the first level of care.

This position has been transferred to the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) in a recent meeting between the national institution and the Primary Care Forum. At the meeting, the doctors reminded the deputy directors of the INSS that “this year the situation has changed“, since Catalonia has already launched the hospital management of TIs by admission.

A measure that the INSS explains has been carried out thanks to the fact that “among the amount of money that they contribute to the autonomous communities for the correct and agile management of IT, there is an item that represents the 1 percent of the total that goes to encourage hospital doctors to discharge”. However, except Aragon, which is also applying it, the rest of the autonomies have refused to do so.

“We want this to be extended to the rest of the autonomous communities and we have assured them that from 2023 no family doctor is going to issue a sick leave of a patient who is hospitalized in hospital or under observation in the emergency room. When he comes out, we will give him the part. For example, if a person is admitted from 1 to 12, we will give them the sick leave from 12, but first the professional who has assessed them must give it to them, ”says Jesús Sáez.

From the Primary Care Forum, legal consultations have also been carried out to find out the viability of the proposal and, as detailed to Medical Writing, the legal position is that the definition “is clear”since Royal Decree 624/2014 stipulates that “it is the doctor belonging to the National Health System who assesses the patient” who must manage their IT.est

“When the patient is hospitalized, it is not the family doctor who is evaluating him”, claims Jesús Sáez, who also argues that for this reason they have decided that as of January 1 they will not do it: “We have discussed it in the Primary Care Forum with all the scientific societies, with the Collegiate Medical Organization (WTO) , the State Confederation of Medical Unions (CESM) and the State Council of Medical Students (CEEM). All of them have agreed that we will take it forward and start announcing it from September 1.