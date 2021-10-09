Famous actor refuses $ 284 million | The most expensive ‘no’ in history

A very famous actor turned down $ 284 million – crazy, come to think of it. But he probably didn’t realize it right away either. So let’s find out who he is and why he made this decision.

There are choices in life that sometimes turn out to be successful, others definitely disastrous, still others seem disastrous at first and then end up being lucky. After all, if you knew from the beginning how things turn out then life wouldn’t be fun. Even a very famous actor made a choice, refusing a part: a no that cost him a fair amount, about 284 million dollars.

Not exactly pennies, in short. The necessary to do a house with an ocean view, for example, a convertible with un good number of horses and a number of trips around the world, perhaps. Who knows what the vip on duty will have thought and why he will have rejected a part in a promising film. Obviously, he must have had his reasons: let’s try to understand which ones.

Famous actor in history: a $ 284 million ‘no’

It is not easy to predict what will be the reception, on the part of the public, towards a cinematographic film, especially when the subject is, so to speak, futuristic. Will they like it or not? It depends a lot on the special effects, the protagonists, the direction and the credibility of the subject. Because even in a film by science fiction everything must feel real.

Now, it’s not that someone, just because he’s a very famous actor, can predict in advance how it will go. But, let’s say, if the director is called James Cameron there is a reasonable possibility that this is a film with a good subject and a fair chance of success. Too bad that the famous actor in question had in his hands another game to play, which had already made him famous, also by virtue of a thrilling soundtrack, as well as an engaging story from all points of view. Who are we talking about? It’s not that hard: it’s about Matt Damon.

Famous actor for the saga “Bourne“, Charming and sexy like few others, he is one of the most appreciated actors in the world cinema scene today for his ability to fit perfectly into the character. And it was he who revealed, on several occasions, how the matter went.

“I’ll give you 10% of the profits”

And it went just as they say: Matt Damon, as a very famous actor as well as with a great sense of irony, explains it with humor, but of course knowing that you have thrown away an amount equal to 284 million dollars, penny plus penny less, shouldn’t be a thought pleasant to go to bed with in the evening.

And the film for which he was offered a mind-boggling fee was the blockbuster Avatar, visionary project of which the first chapter saw the light in 2009. “I’ll give you ten percent of the profits“, Cameron promised him. And Matt Damon refused because he was engaged, in fact, with “The Bourne Ultimatum“.

It was, in fact, a matter of one of the most expensive “nos” in the history of cinema. Fortunately, Bourne gave him great satisfaction but there will have been several moments in which the very famous actor also by virtue of his magnetic gaze will have thought: “But why didn’t I say yes“.