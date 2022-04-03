Famous actor says goodbye after requesting euthanasia

After suffering two strokes in 2019, that left him with a certain disability, the actor Alain Delon He said goodbye to his public, through a letter, after requesting that they apply the legalized euthanasia. It is one of the most emblematic actors of French cinema who, at 86, asks for the voluntary deprivation of life, which has caused surprise among his followers and the world of celluloid. Your son Anthony Delon told the French media RTL that his father requested euthanasia in Switzerland, country in which he has lived for several years, because their physical problems are already unsustainable.

delon lost the illusion and the meaning of life after the death of his wife, Nathalie, in 2021, so today he claims to have the necessary strength to say that he does not want to live anymore. “I would like to thank everyone who has accompanied me over the years and given me great support, I hope that future actors can find in me an example, not only in the workplace but in everyday life, between victories and defeats. Thank you, Alain Delon”, he wrote in a letter that his son made public. The protagonist of films like ‘The Leopard’ and ‘The Pool’ In more than one interview, he declared that he approved of euthanasia and the right of any person to die freely. After his wife got pancreatic cancer, that approach was very present to avoid his suffering, but it did not happen.

“Nobody is forced to agree with me, but there is one thing in the world that I am sure of and proud of, one thing only, and that is my career,” he said when collecting his award. The actor Alain Delon and his son await the final decision after the launch of your request.