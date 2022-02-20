Famous actors that you will be surprised to see as secondary in series of the 90s

For something one starts! They ended up being movie stars and unforgettable for their main character in a mythical fiction, but before all that you saw them as extras in other well-known titles.

There are actors and actresses – from movie stars to popular television faces – who started in the world of acting through the front door with characters or series that made them famous from minute one. An example of this are the young faces of Game of Thrones and other concrete examples such as Anne Hathaway in surprise princess or, more recently, Gal Gadot in Fast & Furious: Even faster. However, the normal thing is that the process of becoming a well-known face requires a good list of small roles, for the big or the small screen, so many popular stars have in their artistic careers a good handful of secondary and even appearances as extras in just one or two episodes of a series or in a specific scene of a movie. Actors who were rumored to be a couple but were just friends The examples that you will find below all belong to popular series broadcast in the 90s or early 2000s. Fictions that were very popular in their day that welcomed the small appearances of actors who were not known then, but who would later triumph. And it is very funny how much they have changed in these almost 30 years. Take note below 10 actors who are really famous now, but that you will be surprised to see as supporting characters in series so unforgettable like the roles that would make them stars years later.

Pedro Pascal – ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’

We adore Pedro Pascal for his role as Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones, he ended up captivating us in Narcos and now we enjoy him in The Mandalorian with a lot of desire to see his new great series: the adaptation of the video game The Last of Us that HBO is preparing. But, before all that, Pascal already amassed a whole collection of roles in his filmography. One of the first was, in fact, in a series that we know very, very well: Buffy the Vampire Slayer. It was one of his first works in front of the cameras, it happened In the year 1999 and his character appeared in a single episode of the fourth season. His name was Eddie and he was a freshman at the University of California, which Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Buffy attended.

Ryan Gosling – ‘The Midnight Club’

Surely when you hear about Ryan Gosling, one of the first images that comes to your head is the one in which he dances with Emma Stone in Star City. La La Land. Step by step, the Canadian actor carved out a niche for himself in the Hollywood firmament and, for some time now, there isn’t a year that doesn’t release a new feature film as the lead. Thanks to his acting skills, Gosling has achieved two Oscar nominations, the first for the drama Half Nelson and the second for Damien Chazelle’s film and the second for. But long before he became one of the most prolific actors on the big screen, Gosling was already making his first steps on the small screen. And no, we are not referring to his time in the mythical 90s series Young Hercules. Three years before, in 1995, the Canadian appeared in an episode of another mythical fiction of that decade, The Midnight Club. Gosling participated in the chapter The Tale of Station 109.1, where he gave life to Jamie Learya boy who, fed up with his little brother Chris’s obsession with death, decides to lock him in a hearse.

Hugh Laurie – ‘Friends’

Hugh Laurie has countless other roles behind him, but it will be difficult for us to refer to him as anything other than that of the already legendary Dr. Gregory House, who he played for years in the popular medical fiction House. Years before he stepped into the shoes of the recognizable doctor with a rude but absolutely brilliant attitude, we had already seen the Briton in an episode of the unforgettable ‘sitcom’ Friends. In it he played a secondary character, but since Friends is one of those series that are seen a thousand times, you probably remember his scene. The episode of the comedy in which the character of Laurie intervened belonged to season 4, it premiered in 1998 and narrated how the gang was on their way to Ross’s wedding with Emily. On her plane ride, Rachel kept talking to the man sitting next to her on the plane, who was none other than Laurie and who ended up so fed up that he ended up assuring the young woman that Ross was right and that, definitely, “They were on a break.”

Don Cheadle – ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’

One of Don Cheadle’s last roles, or at least the most recognized by the general public, is that of War Machine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Before participating in Iron Man 2 -where he gave life for the first time to the superhero of the House of Ideas-, the actor from Missouri had already been Oscar nominated for his role in the drama Hotel Rwanda. What you may not know is that in 1990Cheadle was Will Smith’s “best friend” in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The actor participated in the fifth episode of the first season of the ‘sitcom’, Homeboy, Sweet Homeboy. In it, he played Ice Tray, one of Will’s friends from Philadelphia, who in high school was in charge of protecting him from the ‘bullies’.

Zooey Deschanel – ‘Frasier’

Before New Girl, the funny comedy she starred in for Fox, Zooey Deschanel was already known for various jobs, especially for the big screen. The first to give her notoriety was her supporting role in Almost Famous, but she would also star in the popular Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy and 500 Days Together, among other titles that made her quite popular. Sister of actress Emily Deschanel and also musician and comedian, when Deschanel was very young she played a role in the famous sitcom Frasier, in which she played Roz’s estranged cousin, Jen, irritating like no other character in the series. As you can see in the picture, Deschanel I was almost unrecognizable.

Leonardo DiCaprio – ‘Roseanne’

It is proven that there is nothing like starting the house from the foundations. Good proof of this is Leonardo DiCaprio. The actor began taking his first steps in the world of acting with small roles in television fictions, until he starred, at the age of 20, Diary of a rebel, the drama that made it clear that he had all the ballots to become a future Hollywood star. . So it was, DiCaprio soon became the pretty boy of directors like james cameron(Titanic), Baz Luhrman (Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare), Danny Boyle (The beach), Martin Scorsese (Infiltrated) and Sam Mendes (Revolutionary Road); until finally achieving his long-awaited Oscar, in 2016, for his role in The Revenant. But as we told you, DiCaprio started from the bottom in series of the 90s like Roseanne. In the fiction starring Roseanne Barr and John Goodman, the interpreter joined the Home-Ec episode, in 1991, to appear as one of the students in Darlene’s class, Roseanne’s daughter. DiCaprio didn’t have any lines in the script, but he can be seen perfectly as he listens carefully to Roseanne’s explanation of her job as a housewife.

Aaron Paul – ‘Sensation of Living’

We get used to seeing him as one of the leads in Westworld, but the role we truly recognize Aaron Paul for is Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad. Before playing the famous partner of Walter White in what is deservedly considered one of the most famous series of all time, he had a regular role in the series Big Love, but until then Aaron Paul had only played supporting roles in various series. One of them, specifically the second, in the quintessential series of the 90s: Sensation of living. His participation took place well into the series, in the ninth season, and was broadcast in 1999. In the episode in question, Paul played Chad, a high school student who played Romeo in a school function. The episode was directed by none other than Luke Perry and earned him the spotlight on Melrose Place.

Leighton Meester – ‘Seven in Heaven’

He rose to fame in 2007 thanks to his role as blair waldorf in the successful fiction Gossip Girl. At the age of 21, she became the idol of millions of fans all over the world. But Leighton Meester had already tried his hand at acting with small roles on the small and big screen. One such ‘pre-star’ appearance took place on the television series Seven in Paradise, in 2004. Specifically in the episodes 22 and 23 of season 8Little White Lies: Part 1 and Little White Lies: Part 2, in which he plays Kendall, Matt’s love interest.

Ellen Pompeo – ‘Friends’

Before becoming the mythical Meredith Gray of the long-running medical fiction Grey’s Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo had already done some roles for both the big and small screen. Her background wasn’t too long, but she had been Karen Page in Daredevil and she had also appeared in Catch Me If You Can under the direction of Steven Spielberg. For years since she was the star surgeon of the Shonda Rhimes Pompeo series for the first time, she has stayed away from other projects that were not ABC fiction, but, a year before getting her role, she participated in the last season of friends. In it, Pompeo played Missy, a college crush for Chandler and Ross and for whom they made a pact that is key in the episode and in one of the mysteries of the series.