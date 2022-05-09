Famous Actors Who Were Almost Cast As Star Wars Leads

The Star Wars franchise has been a staple of popular culture since the release of its first trilogy. Whether fans admire the original films, lean more towards prequels or sequels, or all the material that has made its way to film and television, as well as the new efforts that have been made under Disney’s leadership, in addition to its Legends, there is always some part of this universe started by the films of George Lucas that fans around the world cling to with a unique passion over the years.

From the novel locations, to the ships and robots that have been created for the stories, movies, series, video games, comics and everything related to Star Wars, it has always been full of elements that have become iconic. This potential to stay in the viewer’s mind has always been there, even since every premiere, and the same has happened with its cast. Thanks to the fact that the characters are usually quite interesting, and there is this fight of good against evil in which there is no lack of antiheroes and other characters with a moral that differs from that of the typical hero, they have become loved and admired, and their actors also.

It’s hard to imagine some of these names anywhere other than Star Wars. For example, the fact that Harrison Ford could not have been Han Solo or that Anakin Skywalker could have been played by any actor other than Hayden Christensen is hard to imagine because of how much they are associated with these roles, but things were about to be different in some cases.

The actors we’ll be discussing in this article were almost cast in some of the biggest roles in the entire Star Wars franchise, but ultimately ended up in the hands of the ones we’ve seen for years every time a movie is rewatched. From Leonardo DiCaprio to Saoirse Ronan to Christian Bale, you’ll be surprised what faces we’ve seen in the franchise.

Benicio, the bull

Darth Maul and his lightsaber action are easily the most interesting thing about Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace – 55% even though the movie failed him. Maybe she would have been even cooler if someone like Benicio, the bull will play the villain. Reports mention that Lucas actually cast del Toro in the role, but as the character’s lines became increasingly cut and he became more of a silent type, del Toro backed off. At least later we saw the actor in the franchise in Episode VIII.

Christian bale

Christian bale He has earned a reputation for delivering explosive performances, which has helped him headline some action films. Bale’s run as John Connor didn’t pan out for him, but it likely would have worked as an angry Anakin. Lucas cast hundreds of actors for the role of the adult Anakin Skywalker, but Bale came under his radar after his work on Empire of the Sun. 70%. He didn’t make it, but we think it could have been memorable.

Jodie Foster

Even though he was only in his teens at the time, Jodie Foster it was one of Lucas’s best choices for Princess Leia. However, Foster turned down the role, reportedly due to scheduling conflicts with Taxi Driver – 98%, and he doesn’t seem to regret it based on what he told the magazine Empire in 2007, where he said he didn’t think he was on his deathbed regretting not being in Star Wars. Carrie Fisher was aware of the competition and told TheDailyBeast in 2015 that he thought “Jodie Foster was up for it,” but she got it.

Kurt Russell

Kurt Russell I really wanted to appear in Star Wars. It’s no surprise that her auditions, which can be found online, have been solid, because she didn’t need Star Wars to have a great career. He originally auditioned for the role of Han Solo, which might have suited him, but he also apparently tried to land the role of Luke Skywalker. A few years ago, he revealed to USAToday who came close to becoming the smuggler but walked away because george lucas couldn’t decide.

Leonardo Dicaprio

Anakin Skywalker was played by Hayden Christensenbut initially the biggest role in the prequel trilogy was offered to Leonardo Dicaprio. This actor turned down the role because he was not in the right frame of mind to play the young Anakin, as he was not yet done with the huge success and fame he got from Titanic. 88%. He was not wrong in thinking that it would be a lot of pressure.

Michael Fassbender

The reason we don’t know all the actors who might have starred in Star Wars until much later is because they sign an agreement that doesn’t allow them to release the information. Michael Fassbender told the podcast Happy Sad Confusedyears later, that he had been in talks for the JJ Abrams movie in 2016, but was sure he was going to be busy in the summer that the movie was going to be filmed.

Robert Englund

The horror icon is one of the most unexpected actors on this list of those who almost played Han Solo. Long before he became one of the legends of the genre, Englund was one of many actors considered for the role of the smuggler. He was auditioning for Apocalypse Now – 99% when Star Wars was mentioned to him. That’s true, but there is also a rumor that Mark Hamill discovered these auditions thanks to him, which is not true. Englund knows him and recommended that he apply, but by then his agent had already got him the opportunity.

Rooney Mara

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – 85% stands out among all the productions of the sequel era as one of the best films, in all areas, within the franchise. It’s an exciting and concise story, and while Felicity Jones is excellent as lead Jyn Erso, her director also met with Rooney Mara to discuss the role. Her meetings never went as far as an official audition, but he discussed her role with her until they decided it wasn’t right for her.

saoirse ronan

There is no denying the fact that getting the lead role in the sequels would help catapult any actor’s career. saoirse ronan He’s been earning his place in his own right, but the role of Rey could have helped a lot. Interestingly, Ronan spoke about his audition for Star Wars: The Force Awakens- 92% early, which could have even led to why he didn’t get the part in the end since the company doesn’t like these details being talked about.

