Famous and famous LGBT + who have spoken about mental health

World Mental Health Day is commemorated on October 10, so we tell you what famous LGBT+ celebrities have spoken about it.

Throughout his career, famous and famous LGBT + have taken advantage of their spaces in the media and entertainment world to talk about the importance of mental health care.

Alice Osseman

Alice (‘she’/’they’), responsible for the universe heart stopper, not only has spoken publicly on the subject. She has been the foundation on which she offered stories to teenage audiences.

solitairebook focused on Tori Spring and which preceded the volumes devoted to the romance of Nick Y Charlie, was an approach to youth who faced episodes of depression. In case you keep up with the comics of heart stopperyou know that Alice tackles topics like eating disorders. KNOW HOW TO SURVIVE DEPRESSION IF YOU ARE LGBT+.

joe locke

When playing the role of charlie spring, joe locke He is one of the celebrities who have spoken about the importance of mental health in LGBT+ youth.

In an interview with GQthe Manx underlined the relevance of the fact that situations like the ones his character is going through —depression, bullyinganorexia and self-injury—are narrated from other perspectives. LOOK UNTIL WHEN HOMOSEXUALITY WAS CONSIDERED A MENTAL ILLNESS.

Wentworth Miller is one of the famous LGBT + who spoke openly about their mental health

Producer, screenwriter and protagonist of Prison Break, Wentworth Miller shared with the press what he experienced after come out of the closet. In 2013, the also voice actor wrote a letter in which, in addition to rejecting the invitation of a country with homophobic laws, he presented himself as a gay man.

Some time later it was learned that Wentworth hiding his sexual orientation affected him significantly. He was in depression and then had to deal with fatphobic comments.

At the end of 2020, the actor announced that he would not play heterosexual characters again. Since then, he prioritizes being able to express who he is. THESE ARE THE REASONS WHY WENTWORTH MILLER WILL NOT DO STRAIGHT CHARACTERS AGAIN.



Tyler Blackburn

Tyler Blackburn, an openly bisexual actor and model, was one of the celebrities who spoke about the importance of mental health care. If you’re fan from the series Roswell, New Mexico you know that his character, alex maneswas absent in a couple of episodes.

Through his Twitter account, the ex-protagonist of Pretty Little Liars He stressed how much it helped him to feel accompanied and supported during his recovery process. In 2017, the actor also commented on how much he was affected by having gone through bullying school. FIND OUT WHO FROM THE CAST OF PLL THEY ARE LGBT+.

Demi lovato

Demi lovato (‘she’/’they’) is one of the celebrities and former Disney Channel stars who have repeatedly spoken about their mental health. He has also been an icon for youth undergoing treatment for depression, anxiety Y eating disorders.

Much of Lovato’s musical work (especially unbroken Y Dancing With The Devil…The Art of Starting Over) has been part of the recovery processes. Demi has the words tattooed on her ‘survivor’, ‘free’ Y ‘faith’. Also the phrases:stay strong” Y “Now I’m a Warrior». CHECK OUT WHY NOT SAY “CHECK IT OUT” TO SOMEONE WITH DEPRESSION.

Elliot Page

In our list of famous LGBT+ celebrities who have spoken out about mental health care, you cannot miss it Elliot Page. There have been many times in which the protagonist of The Umbrella Academy has talked about how fundamental it is ensure access to mental health services. SEE THE PHOTOS IN WHICH ELLIOT PAGE IS SHOWN AS A PROUD TRANS MAN.

But it was in March 2021 when in a interview given to the magazine Time He shared some of the most intimate aspects of what he experienced before and after coming out of the closet. THIS WAS WHAT WE LEARNED FROM ELLIOT PAGE’S INTERVIEW AT TIME.

It is scheduled to come out in 2023 pageboya book that, according to Page, will be a way of accompanying the them adolescents who begin or are in their transition period.

drew Barrymore

Among the famous LGBT + who have spoken openly about mental health is drew Barrymore. One of his most remembered interventions was when he participated alongside the television presenter Ross Mathews and highlighted the importance of addressing the issue in schools from non-medicalized perspectives.

“I feel like this focus on spirituality, mental wellness, happiness, our work-life balance is so much fun that we go to these institutions and don’t focus on life as much as we learn.”

Do you remember more famous and famous LGBT + who have spoken about mental health care? We read you in the comments.

With information from GQ Y Hello