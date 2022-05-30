Famous and influential – Diario El Mundo

Agencies

The renowned Time magazine published the famous list with the 100 most influential people in the world in 2022. Among them, Zendaya, Andrew Garfield, Adele, Pete Davidson, Mila Kunis and Keanu Reeves stand out, of which we will tell you more.

On the other hand, there are also Simu Liu, Zoë Kravitz, Channing Tatum, Taika Waititi, Kris Jenner, Amanda Seyfried among many others.

However, it does not end there, since we can also find nothing more and nothing less than the President of Chile, Gabriel Boric.

If you want to review the full list, you can review it through the Time website.

Zendaya

At just 25 years old, the actress and model has one of the most promising careers in Hollywood. Zendaya is present and future. A success that has led Time magazine to include her in the list of the most influential people of this 2022.

The review of the famous actress Zendaya was written by the director of Dune, Denis Villeneuve. He described her as a person who “is a thousand years old. She has already lived many lives before this one. And yet she is as young as spring ».

“She is timeless and can do it all,” the director continues. “She herself is an autonomous creative force. A cultural icon in the making. A person driven by sheer inspiration, empathy, and respect for her craft, that she uses authenticity as a new superpower.”

Andrew Garfield

On the other hand, within the 100 most influential people in the world by Time, is the actor Andrew Garfield. The text was written by Martin Scorsese, Oscar-winning filmmaker, and says that choosing the main role of his film “Silence” was not easy.

But when he started working with the actor, he understood that he could reach any emotional level that the story required.

“Sometimes I just listened. She knew that she was giving him exactly what she needed right away. He is a remarkable artist, one of the greats of his generation,” Martin Scorsese wrote of Andrew Garfield.

Adele

“She puts emotions into words, describing them in ways we never could ourselves. She is raw, honest and elegant all at the same time. It never seems like she sings to us. She sings for us,” James Corden wrote of Adele.

In addition, he added that “I love Adele. The world needs her. We all have to protect her as best we can.”

Peter Davidson

Rapper Jack Harlow wrote the review of renowned comedian, Pete Davidson.

“Pete’s appeal to the world has a lot to do with his authenticity. He does not try to hide the person that he is. It’s a classic recipe for success and connection. I would consider myself truthful, but being around Pete makes me want to keep reaching even more for the real version of myself,” he expressed.

And he went on to say that ‘We don’t have another of him. He is sassy, ​​thoughtful, and just plain hilarious. And he’s only 28 years old. An icon with much more to achieve.”

Mila Kunis

Another of the women featured in Time’s 100 most influential people in 2022 is Mila Kunis. Whose text was written by actress Zoe Saldaña.

“There is this old soul quality that you get from Mila Kunis the moment you meet her. He gives 100% in each and every one of his roles.”

He also added that “He is a very curious person, eager for conversations that are important, that invite reflection. And she is also very generous with the information that she learns; she just spreads it. She’s a great leader, whether it’s leading a chat group of other moms, hosting an event, or raising money for causes she cares about.”

Keanu Reeves

“There is something unique about Keanu Reeves fame: he is known for his kindness and generosity, despite his celebrity. In this often cruel and shallow world, my friend Keanu gives hope to others,” Carrie-Anne Moss wrote of Keanu Reeves.

He continued, “Her essence and humanity comes through each character she plays, as well as in the everyday interactions the world glimpses.”



