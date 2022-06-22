Famous Colombian actress opened an OnlyFans, and this is what sells

Colombian actress Aura Cristina Geithner, recognized for blood of wolves Y Killer womentook advantage of the advancement of social networks and internet platforms, so opened an OnlyFans account a little over a year ago.

Geithner took advantage of the pandemic time and started his new venture at OnlyFans. Consequently, the Colombian actress has different plans on the platform, but the most accessible it costs $19.99 per month.

“I am not just a soap opera actress, I am a current woman, who lives, who dreams, who works, who is happy and who loves to adapt to new changes because they do not scare me,” she told People in Spanish.







After spending several months with a successful OnlyFans, the actress sought to go a step further and began to sell some products. So Geithner now she offers underwear that she has used.

GEITHNER: “THEY ARE VERY THIN TANGUIS”

Faced with some criticism, the actress stressed that she does not deliver garments that are not neat. Therefore, Geithner asserted that always keep your hygiene to the max to be able to deliver the product to whoever pays for them, as outlined The New York Journal.

“They are very fine panties, very pretty, I use them and I am very careful, very hygienic, I do not deliver dirty panties, but I do. impregnated with my personal scent”, he said in Red Hot.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: THE CONTROVERSIAL MESSAGES PUBLISHED BY DAYANA MENDOZA ABOUT THE LGBTI COMMUNITY THAT SET THE NETWORKS ON FIRE

Geithner stated that you must take advantage of new advances in technology and take advantage of them. “One has to update and take advantage of opportunities that technology offers you, one cannot live from the past, from the glories you had”, he said.

On the other hand, Geithner assured that he has the support of his family and does not give importance to the opinion of third parties. “At this point in my existence, my life does not depend on what others thinksince they speak through their judgments, prejudices and paradigms”, he sentenced.