Famous couples fell in love on the set

There cupid’s arrow shoot when you least expect it. Even while you are working. The 16 famous couples in this article are well aware of this, composed of a famous person who usually fell in love with a colleague or another operator on the set of a film, a television program, during a photo shoot.

Most relationships snap between co-stars and cast members. But there are also love stories that are experienced away from the cameras, between stars and members of the production, dancers, makeup artists, cameramen and much more.

Whitney Port married an associate producer of The Hills, Tim Rosenman

Tom Felton fell in love with Olivia Jade Gordon: she worked on the Harry Potter set

Christina Aguilera met her boyfriend Matt Rutler when she was a production assistant at Burlesque

Julia Roberts fell in love with Danny Moder who was a camera assistant on the set of The Mexican

Kandi Burruss met her husband, producer Todd Tucker, during the fourth season of The Real Housewives of Atlant

Samira Wiley met his wife Lauren Morelli who was a screenwriter on Orange Is the New Black

Anna Kendrick met her partner who was a cinematographer on the set of “Drinking Buddies”

Jennifer Lawrence’s ex-boyfriend Darren Aronofsky directed “Mother”

Rob Lowe and his wife Sheryl Berkoff worked on “Bad Influence”, she was a makeup artist

Model Martha Hunt met photographer Jason McDonald during a photo shoot

Usher had fallen in love with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster, when she was his stylist

Matt LeBlanc fell in love with Aurora Mulligan when he was a guest of Top Gear: she was the production assistant

Simon Cowell met his ex, Mezhgan Hussainy, because she worked as the head of the makeup department for American Idol

Meng’er Zhang met about Yung Lee when he was working as an action designer for Shang-Chi

Kristin Cavallari was secretly dating The Hills cameraman Miguel Medina

Natalie Portman fell in love with her husband, Benjamin Millepied, on the set of Black Swan, he was a choreographer

When love comes it comes.