Famous couples who broke up in 2021

As 2021 draws to a close, the love story of some famous couples also seems to have come to an end. Alongside the numerous promises of marriage that during the year accompanied the relationships of some popular couples, for others famous people, Italian and international, the 2021 scored the end of their bond.

Photo Source: Instagram Elodie

Much to the chagrin of the fans, in fact, several famous people have chosen their social pages to announce the news that all their followers would never have wanted to read.

In short, between good intentions and hopes for the new year, 2021 will not end in the best way for everyone. So let’s see what they are couples who said goodbye in 2021.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

After two and a half years of relationship, the singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes they published the same post on theirs social profiles in which they announced the end of their love story but not of the good that binds them. The post, published on Instagram, in fact, it ends with the hope of both of them being best friends again therefore without the intention of definitively severing relations.

Their story, which began in July 2019 and strengthened by the quarantine spent together, it therefore seems to have worn out due to the many commitments of both, progressively transforming into a relationship more like friendship. The news of their breakup, spread in mid-November, came unexpectedly surprising the fans a lot since the two had always shown themselves to be close in the latest photos that portrayed them both in mundane events and in everyday life.

To eternalize the memory of their love story, Shawn Mendes on 1 December he published the single “It’ll Be Okay“ inspired precisely by the end of a love and to persistence of a profound good that will survive forever despite everything.

Matteo Fioravanti and Noemi Baratto

Also one of the latest pairs released by the program Men and women seems to have decided to put a final stop to the report. Only a month after leaving the program, the premature choice of tronista Matteo Fioravanti did not give the desired results: it was the tronista who made the announcement of the breakup in a video on his profile Instagram, in which he thanked the followers for the affection received in recent months, revealing however that the story with Noemi ended for misunderstandings and character differences that have emerged in everyday life away from the cameras. Despite the commitment of both of them in wanting to save their love, too many differences have prevented the story from taking off, decreeing its end.

Diletta Leotta and Can Yaman

One of the most talked about stories in 2021 was certainly the one between the charming Turkish actor Can Yaman and DAZN correspondent Diletta Leotta.

As stated by Beloved herself, their relationship, which lasted about six months in all, began with a real one love at first sight that overwhelmed them with passion. After starting dating towards the end of 2020, in fact, after only two months, a Saint Valentine, Can did the marriage proposal giving Diletta a Tiffany & Co ring and in June the two did a trip to Turkey to complete the introductions with the sex symbol’s family.

The marriage in fact it should have taken place on August 16, 2021, on the occasion of the thirtieth birthday of the presenter who instead chose to spend it in Catania with her friends. Can’s absence at this event had already raised some doubts among fans regarding the breakdown of their story which was then made official by the two.

Elodie and Marracash

The artistic partnership between the singer Elodie and the rapper Marracash, started to record the summer hit “Margarita”, It then turned into a passionate love which linked the two artists from 2019 to 2021. Despite the differences in character and the difficulties connected to the numerous commitments of their work, the two had always shown a couple stability which in the last months of the year however seemed very compromised. After months in which the two singers no longer showed up together, Amici’s former student was photographed with the Davide Rossi model while Marracash denied the start of a new relationship with the singer Rosmy.

Massimiliano Allegri and Ambra Angiolini

The relationship between the Livorno technician Massimiliano Allegri and the showgirl and actress Ambra Angiolini, after four years it is definitely over. To confirm the news it was Ambra in front of the cameras Strip the News, after receiving a golden tapir which caused a lot of discussion.

Although the rumors have speculated that the reason behind the break was an alleged betrayal of Allegri occurred towards the end of the summer, actually the couple crisis he had surprised them already before the lockdown. In fact, to strengthen the relationship, the two had taken a home together in Milan where Amber now lives alone while her ex-partner has moved to Turin to follow his Juventus, the team he coaches.

Although the actress has forgiven the alleged betrayal and has tried in every way to save their relationship, the coach has instead preferred to interrupt their story by leaving and avoiding any opportunity to see the former partner.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

After years of separations and rapprochements the story between the American model Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, the former lead singer of One Direction, seems to have really come to an end. The relationship, born in 2015 and first completed in 2018, had then found a new balance towards the end of 2019 until further consolidated in the autumn of 2020 thanks to birth of their little Khai.

After weeks in which there were rumors about the couple’s crisis, the model broke the silence by formalizing the news and declaring that at this moment she wants to focus her attention only on her daughter Khai.

Some indiscretions trace the reason for the break in theaccusation of assault by Gigi’s mother against Zayn. According to the version of Yolanda Hadid, the model’s mother, the singer allegedly hit her during a fight even though Zayn promptly denied the accusation stating that it was a simple argument without beating. In short, alongside the disappointment and sadness for the end of his story, Zayn will also have to deal with a fairly heavy complaint!