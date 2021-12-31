famous couples who said goodbye

Breakups and divorces between famous couples who wrote a painful gossip page in 2021. Who has left and who has divorced, all the separations that in these twelve months have monopolized the gossip.

New year, new life for many VIP couples who have put a point in their love story in recent months. 2021 was troubled, just like 2020, marked by the Coronavirus which continues to be the protagonist of everyone’s lives. In addition to the health crisis, therefore, the sentimental one has been added: for many the flame of love has gone out definitively. The loudest break in Italy was the one between Marracash And Elodie that they broke up during the making of the record of the rapper who wanted his, now ex, partner equally by his side. Also chat about the love story between Ambra Angiolini and Massimiliano Allegri come to an end after the summer.

From Elodie and Marracash to JLo and Alex Rodriguez

Many VIP couples have said goodbye forever, among them many have made noise among the pages of pink magazines. The most talked about breakup is the one between Marracash and Elodie, the two singers who met and fell in love on the set of the song Margarita. They made the sad announcement to their fans with the release of the rapper’s latest record, ‘Noi, them, and others’, which saw them close for the last time. “I love him as a person and as an artist” commented the Roman singer, declaring that even if the passion is extinguished, they preserve with love the good moments lived.

Marracash and Elodie

In April 2021 the news of the break between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez by those directly involved, through a shared note. The announcement of the breakup was followed by the flashback between the American star and actor Ben Affleck. The VIP couples who said goodbye in this troubled year are joined by the one made up of Bill Gates and Melinda Ann French who divorced after 27 years of marriage for undisclosed causes.

Dancing with the stars 2021, Memo Remigi eliminated: the complete ranking of the seventh episode

Bill Gates and Melinda Ann French

Also Ambra Angiolini and Massimiliano Allegri now belong to the past: after the summer came the news of the breakup. Speaking was the actress who after the story of the delivery of the Tapir by Striscia La Notizia, on the radio announced her change of page: “There is zero day for everyone, a moment in which we leave again “. In June 2021 another breakup broke the hearts of many fans, that of Paola Di Benedetto and Federico Rossi. With an Instagram story, the influencer explained the reasons that led the two to separate: a decision made by mutual agreement after realizing that the flame of their love was now extinguished.

Paola Di Benedetto and Federico Rossi

Even the famous couple born in the Big Brother VIP House, Luca Onestini and Ivana Mrazova, put a stop to history after three years. Both gave vent to their thoughts on Instagram not making the reason for their breakup very clear to the fans. A few days before the end of 2021, like a bolt from the blue, the news of the break between Giorgia Lucini and Federico Loschi: “I have not been betrayed but I can assure you that there are far more serious disrespect than a betrayal” the former tronista of Men and Women said in a long way.

By Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid a Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

One of the most talked about couples in the world of international gossip has decided to separate following an alleged attack by the singer against the mother of his girlfriend Gigi, Yolanda Hadid. In September 2020 their little Khai was born but despite having decided to expand the family, Zayn Malik and the supermodel had not yet taken the big step of going to the altar. Wedding that, given the events, may never happen.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid

Separated shortly before the end of 2021 too Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid that they would take a break from their relationship as revealed by People. To keep them away from the constant travels for work. They have remained on excellent terms but have separated as a couple too Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, the two stars who by mutual agreement have decided to end the relationship that has kept them united for 2 years.

Divorce between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

The official news arrived in February 2021: one of the most famous women in the world, Kim Kardashian, filed for divorce from the famous rapper Kanye West after 7 years of marriage. Four children were born from their love and later the final separation decided on joint custody and a peaceful agreement for the division of assets. The crisis between them had already begun in 2020: they tried to save the marriage but for the American entrepreneur there was nothing to do, the love was now over.