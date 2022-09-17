Famous exes Sandra Bullock and Jennifer Aniston have in common

ads

In 1992, the love bug struck Sandra Bullock while she was filming the movie “Love Potion No. 9.” It was then that she met and fell in love with actor Tate Donovan. “You have a great love in life, and I have,” she told Rolling Stone. by Donovan. Bullock told Vanity Fair that she “chased after” Donovan so he would notice her. “I adored Tate so much,” she said, adding that when they were together, they were “closer than any two people I’ve ever experienced in my life.” As for why they broke up, Bullock simply said, “I can’t explain why things turned out the way they did. We both know why it happened.”

After splitting from Bullock, Donovan began dating Jennifer Aniston in 1995 after meeting her through mutual friends. The “Friends” star described her new crush as the “perfect guy,” according to People. The two finally got serious, discussing marriage and exchanging engagement rings. But the high-profile romance was ultimately doomed due to the constant presence of paparazzi. To make matters worse, just as they were breaking up, Donovan booked a multi-episode arc on “Friends” alongside Aniston. The actor told Us Weekly that he was “dying inside” during his six-episode guest appearance, in which he played his ex’s love interest, Joshua.