Entertainment

Famous exes Sandra Bullock and Jennifer Aniston have in common

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 41 1 minute read

ads

In 1992, the love bug struck Sandra Bullock while she was filming the movie “Love Potion No. 9.” It was then that she met and fell in love with actor Tate Donovan. “You have a great love in life, and I have,” she told Rolling Stone. by Donovan. Bullock told Vanity Fair that she “chased after” Donovan so he would notice her. “I adored Tate so much,” she said, adding that when they were together, they were “closer than any two people I’ve ever experienced in my life.” As for why they broke up, Bullock simply said, “I can’t explain why things turned out the way they did. We both know why it happened.”

After splitting from Bullock, Donovan began dating Jennifer Aniston in 1995 after meeting her through mutual friends. The “Friends” star described her new crush as the “perfect guy,” according to People. The two finally got serious, discussing marriage and exchanging engagement rings. But the high-profile romance was ultimately doomed due to the constant presence of paparazzi. To make matters worse, just as they were breaking up, Donovan booked a multi-episode arc on “Friends” alongside Aniston. The actor told Us Weekly that he was “dying inside” during his six-episode guest appearance, in which he played his ex’s love interest, Joshua.

ads

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 41 1 minute read

Related Articles

Here’s How Long Brie Larson Had To Train For Her MCU Role

6 mins ago

San Sebastian Film Festival 2022: a 70th edition full of good cinema and stars (despite the last-minute withdrawal of Glenn Close)

17 mins ago

Kourtney Kardashian is already filming The Kardashians 3 with her family!

17 mins ago

Emma Mackey wants to leave behind comparisons with Margot Robbie

28 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button