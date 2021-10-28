Famous faces and distinctive signs: the 5 stars with the most loved freckles by the public

Freckles represent real distinctive signs, although unfortunately in some cases they are mistakenly judged as a skin blemish

In reality, freckles are precious, due to the fact that they are not all that common, and because they know how to add an edge to the aesthetics and beauty of the face. It can also be understood from the fact that some stars well known to the public are often remembered also because of their freckles.

The 5 stars with the most popular freckles by the public

It begins with a face that in recent years has often conquered the front pages of newspapers, namely that of Meghan Markle, the royal star who seems to flaunt her beautiful freckles without any problem. A similar argument can also be made for the well-known actress Emma Stone, who became famous for having lent her face in films of the caliber of Birdman, La La Land , the two Zombieland chapters, Gangster Squad and The Amazing Spiderman. Clearly the list of famous people with freckles continues, keeping the level very high, with the wonderful Christina Aguilera. Even the singer Kesha, then, can boast of spectacular freckles on the face, and the same goes for an Italian vip by adoption but Catalan of origin, much loved by the big and small screen, that is Vanessa Incontrada.

All the information you need to know about freckles

Once seen as mere skin blemishes, today freckles have become a real trend: a fashion that rhymes with beauty. Social media are often the channels responsible for spreading trends, and freckles were certainly no exception. Here we must mention once again some stars who have chosen to show them naturally, like Meghan Markle, considered as the modern testimonial of excellence for these skin marks.

There is talk of a real craze, to the point that, given the appeal of freckles on the public, several make up artists artificially add them to the make-up of models and television characters. In fact, when you don’t have them, you do everything to get them. But where does their appearance come from? To find out in detail why not everyone has these small marks on the skin, it is important to read up on what freckles are by reading some articles on the subject, so as to discover not only their origin, but also the areas of the body where they can arise more frequently. These seem to emerge especially if you have fair skin or red hair, and are not always stable over time: they may disappear, increase or fade over the years.

Finally, it must be emphasized that in some cases the social networks have created real pro-freckle tools, such as the filter on Tik Tok that adds them to the face, creating a truly realistic effect. A trend, therefore, which seems to have landed almost everywhere, always achieving considerable success.