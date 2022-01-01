Famous fathers who have a special relationship with their daughters: who they are

The relationship between fathers and daughters is a special relationship and in fact many stars have admitted that they have an important bond with their “children”. Let’s find out who it is.

There are many stars and famous people who have made no secret of having a very special relationship with their daughters, whom they often consider as eternal children. From Bruce Willis to Jude Law, let’s find out which stars are extremely attached to their daughters.

Fathers and daughters: the relationships of the stars

Bruce Willis has 5 daughters, three of whom were born of love for Demi Moore (shipwrecked in 2000), while he had 2 together with model Emma Heming. It goes without saying that the actor is a father deeply in love with his five girls: “I listen to them and I consider myself a lucky father because they still talk to me. They confide in me and I know they might not, but it’s their decision and that makes me proud. I appreciate their young wisdom and their desire to arrive alone “, the actor told Today.

Bruce Willis

Johnny Depp has two children, Lily Rose and Jack. The actor has never made it a secret that he has a very special relationship with his daughter, to whom he has also dedicated some of his many tattoos. “He tells me everything. We are super connected and I am very proud of our relationship. I completely trust her and her choices. But I don’t think the day will ever come when I will stop worrying about her “, the actor told People.

Ryan Reynolds he is the father of three daughters and has confessed that the mere idea of ​​having a son would terrify him. “When we were expecting the little girl, I was pretty scared at the possibility that she was a boy. By now I only know the female universe “, the actor told Vanity Fair. On social media Reynolds never misses an opportunity to dedicate messages of love and affectionate dedications to his three daughters, born of love for Blake Lively.

The other stars in love with their daughters

Lenny Kravitz has a wonderful relationship with his daughter Zoe, born during his union with Lisa Bonet. “Zoe is the greatest love of my life”, the singer told Vanity Fair. Every year Kravitz dedicates poems and messages full of love to his daughter through social media on the occasion of her birthday. The singer also dedicated his song to her Flowers for Zoe.

Jude Law also has a special relationship with his daughter, Iris Law, who has decided to pursue a career as a model and who is in all respects similar to him.

