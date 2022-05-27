Famous foreigners who died Dominican Republic

The death found the veteran American actor Ray Liotta in the Dominican Republic. He was in the country filming the tape “Dangerous Waters”.

Liotta was known for his interventions in films such as Something Wild (1986), Goodfellas (1990), False Seduction (1992), Cop Land (1997), Hannibal (2001) or Identity (2003), and for being the voice of Tommy Vercetti. , main character of the classic video game Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. He was nominated for Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Emmy winners, and for best guest actor in a drama series.

The National Police reported that the American actor was already dead when the 9-1-1 paramedics arrived at the hotel where he was staying in the Colonial City of Santo Domingo. He said that at 5:59 this Thursday morning a call was received reporting the case.

He added that the body was transferred to the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (Inacif) where all the procedures are being carried out.

Their death shocked fans of his extensive career and the general public. He has not been the only known deceased figure in Quisqueya. Unfortunately, others found the death here and below, from Diario Libre we present them.

Ray Liotta. (EFE / FREE DAILY ARCHIVE)

At the end of the year 2021, Flow The Moviea successful urban music producer died with his family in a plane crash in Santo Domingo.

It was reported that the private jet crashed in the vicinity of Las Américas International Airport, near runway 35, outside the terminal, with seven passengers on board and two crew members, and one of them was the producer. well-known Puerto Rican

According to a source told Diario Libre, the aircraft left from the El Higüero terminal, in North Santo Domingo, bound for Miami, but reported an emergency.

José Ángel Hernández, better known as Flow La Movie, was a producer with a successful career. His work stood out for having been a participant in major productions such as “Te boté”, “La Jeepeta”, “La Bebé” and “Wow Remix”. The world would have been about to discover his first film, Burundanga, the same one that was already in the post-production stage, but the death found the talented artist in a tragic way.

Flow La Movie. (EXTERNAL SOURCE / FREE DAILY ARCHIVE)

From its base of operations located in Orlando, Florida, Flow La Movie served as executive producer and investor in events and concerts of figures such as Ozuna, Anuel AA, Bryan Myers, among others. 2016 meant a year of changes for the artist after meeting the artist Nio García.

In March of this year 2022, the Colombian humorist passed away Serraniche, who was part of the duo Las Mariposas, in Santo Domingo. Las Mariposas was one of the most popular concepts in Latin American humor, since it highlighted a type of mischievous humor, with a double meaning.

It was the comedians Fausto Mata and Félix Peña, who made the news known through their social networks.

Carlos Gómez, the comedian’s first name, had a career spanning more than 40 years and considered himself “the most Dominican Colombian” because of the bond he created with the country. He even lived the last two years in Santo Domingo, in a hotel in the Gazcue sector.

Serraniche by the duo Las Mariposas. (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

the austrian Johann (Hans) Holzel, better known as Falco, considered the only artist to impose a German-language song on the Billboard list, died in a traffic accident in Puerto Plata. He was the creator and performer of the popular theme Rock Me Amadeus which became a worldwide hit back in the 90s.

Born on February 19, 1957, in Vienna, the capital of Austria, Falco was the only survivor of triplets and lost his life 13 days before his 41st birthday. He had studied music at the Conservatory of his hometown and played guitar , bass and also sang his own compositions. He was a complete artist who got his start in rock and jazz bands from West Berlin. Upon his return to Austria he participated in the bands Spinning Wheel and Hallucination Company.

In 2002 the champion of freediving, the French Audrey Mestre, while trying to break the world record for this specialty on the beach in Bayahibe, La Romana. At the age of 28, the athlete plunged into the water to a depth of about 171 meters.

The diver was trying to break the world record, set by her husband and coach, Cuban-American Francisco “Pipin” Ferreras, who reached 162 meters on January 18, 2000.

The Frenchwoman, who was accompanied by her husband, entered the “Doctor Canela” clinic on Saturday afternoon “practically dead”, according to hospital sources.

Mestre held the women’s free-immersion world record, reaching a depth of 130 meters off the coast of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on May 19, 2000.

Audrey Master. (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

Last year it was reported that “The Dive”, a film by James Cameron, but directed by Francis Lawrence, the director of “The Hunger Games”, will be released soon in theaters, inspired by this fact. The protagonist is the actress Jennifer Lawrence. This feature film is inspired by a book published in 2004 that became a bestseller and that, written by the Cuban diver Pipín Ferreras, narrates the tragic death of his partner and also legendary “freediver” Audrey Mestre in Dominican waters.