Famous friends and their astrological compatibilities

The July 20th 1969, with the arrival of man on the moon, Argentina declared the Friendship’s Day, and since then it is celebrated every year. As a parallel between this historical fact and the stars that determine personality issues, a recent report analyzed the compatibility of the astrological charts of pairs of endearing friends known to all.

Astrological compatibility is called Synastry, it can be done between 2 people, regardless of the link they have, and it is one of the premium services of astro link, platform that allows you to make astrological charts for free. This astrological study is based on the Synastry between friends whose bond was consolidated over the years:

Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox

One of the most iconic friendships in the world of entertainment is precisely that of the protagonists of Friends, the popular sitcom released in the 90s that immortalized its characters with comedic steps and a hilarious script, and that continues to attract its followers around the world. world more than 25 years after its broadcast.

This friendship that was born on TV, definitely crossed the screen. Jennifer Aniston with her Sun in Aquarius and Courtney Cox with her Sun in Gemini, have a very good Astral compatibility. Although they have certain differences, both can find that their goals and perspectives of life are compatible. Here there is a tendency to have an excellent intellectual relationship. Both will boost each other’s mood and make a positive exchange of ideas.

Intellectual companionship is important and in this relationship there is potential for conversation and companionship in which both feel comfortable. Common points of view and interests are shared.

Any relationship has its challenges, but in essence, both of them manage to share pleasant moments that help to smooth out their differences. There is an excellent initial potential for harmony and affinity.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift

The young singers over the years have shown that their friendship is very strong. Since 2008, both artists have established a relationship and have managed to maintain it, with ups and downs but enduring over time.

Selena Gomez has her Sun in Cancer, Ascendant in Leo, and Moon in Aries, while Taylor’s birth chart shows a Sun in Sagittarius, Ascendant in Scorpio, and Moon in Cancer.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been friends since 2008

Their basic natures are different and the two may feel compelled to disagree at times. Often, Taylor might feel the desire to travel, explore, expand, and start a new adventure, while Selena might feel the exact opposite: the desire to be close to the familiar, to put down roots, to have or keep the children and to be close to close friends. The sensitivity that her Scorpio Rising gives Taylor may be very compatible with Selena’s cancer susceptibility. In turn, Selena may be attracted to Taylor’s creativity, finding an emotional refuge in her.

In the Synastry of these friends, the Water and Earth elements predominate, which are elements that complement each other very well. From Astrology it can be concluded that this relationship is based on being complementary opposite, with drawable differences and a great attraction at an energetic level.

Lali Esposito and China Suarez

To cite a local example, the friendship between Lali and China began when they were very young. Currently, they constantly accompany each other and do not rule out sharing work projects again.

Lali and China’s friendship began at a very young age.

Lali with her Sun in Libra will know how to cope with the emotionality and possible drama of China with her Sun in Pisces. Libra belongs to the so-called cardinals of the zodiac and Pisces does the same within the mutable ones. Their compatibility is usually quite high, despite the existing disparities in their ways of being, because those differences help them to complement each other much more. Libra always finds Pisces as a sign wonderful and full of nuances. But Pisces’ emotional sensitivity can throw off Libra’s mental balance, and Libra’s eternal doubts can make Pisces insecure. In their relationship, they must find the midpoint between drama and insecurity, establishing a bond based on affection and understanding on both sides. Lali has been seen many times in different media talking about the achievements of China and vice versa. This bond is clearly nourished by that mutual admiration, they have a very high Astral compatibility!

The Synastries serve to understand the challenges and affinities that exist within a bond, as in this case, a friendship. Understanding this can help identify and bridge those differences so that the bond is much longer lasting. On the web and in the app astro link Synastries are available, to perform it with those whose relationship is essential in our lives.