Famous Hollywood actor visited the President of Ukraine | THE UNIVERSAL

Famous Hollywood actor visited the President of Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has met with American actor Ben Stiller, who has visited Ukraine as a goodwill ambassador for the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).
"You are my hero, what you are doing is very great," the actor, director and screenwriter told the Ukrainian president when greeting him on Monday in kyiv.
The “Zoolander” star was impressed by how Zelensky has managed to run the country and its citizens, which is “inspiring”, and reminded him of his past as a comedic actor, something the two share.
Zelensky told him that it was also “an honor for him” to meet him and welcome him to Ukraine, assuring him that he knew his entire Hollywood career.
Stiller and UNHCR Ukraine Representative Karolina Lindholm Billing visited the president’s office after a tour of some of the settlements that were occupied by the Russians in the kyiv region.
They visited, in particular, the ruined residential areas of Irpin, where they spoke with the people who survived the occupation, the Ukrainian president’s website reported.
“It is one thing to see this destruction on television or on social media. Another thing is to see everything with your own eyes. That’s much more shocking,” Ben Stiller told Zelensky.
"It is one thing to see this destruction on television or on social media. Another thing is to see everything with your own eyes. That's much more shocking," Ben Stiller told Zelensky.

"What you saw in Irpin is definitely appalling. But it is even worse to imagine what is happening in the settlements that are still under temporary occupation in the east," Zelensky replied.
The president and the UNHCR goodwill ambassador spoke about the needs of temporarily displaced people in Ukraine, as well as those who have been located in Poland, which Ben Stiller visited the day before.
Zelensky and the UNHCR delegation also discussed ways of further cooperation of the Ukrainian authorities with the international body.