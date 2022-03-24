Famous Hollywood actors with so much chemistry that it seemed that they were boyfriends | Entertainment Cinema and Series

Below we show you the best known examples where the protagonists of a movie or series got along so well that many thought there was something more between them.
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga
After his participation in the film ‘A Star is Born’, the rumors about an alleged relationship between these celebrities began. Cooper’s separation from model Irina Shayk in 2019 only fueled that version, so those involved had to clarify their relationship.
In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Lady Gaga stated that they are good friends and that in the film their mission was to pretend that they were in love, but that there was nothing more than that.
For his part, Cooper complemented his partner’s version in a talk for ‘Entertainment Weekly’, where he said that they got along so well that there were no secrets between them.
David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston
One of the strongest points of ‘Friends’ was the relationship between Rachel and Ross, whose actors had an undeniable chemistry, which caused several rumors about an alleged romantic relationship.
Apparently, the feelings that were seen on the screen were not entirely acted, since during the meeting of “Friends” for HBO MAX, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer revealed that they were in love with each other in the first seasons of the series.
Even though they knew how they felt about each other, they never did anything to bring their relationship to anything more than friendship. According to ‘The Hollywood Reporter’, Marta Kauffman and David Crane, the creators of the series, assured that the chemistry between these stars was obvious to everyone on the set.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet
Much of the success of ‘Titanic’ is due to the great love story that Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet created. From that tape, some versions claimed that these actors had a romantic relationship.
In an interview on ‘Entertainment Tonight’ in 1997, DiCaprio claimed that the chemistry between them was natural, because they liked each other as people.
Despite this and how close they are seen at various public events, it has never been officially revealed that they had an affair. In fact, Leonardo walked Kate down the aisle during her wedding to Ned Rocknroll in 2012.
Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans
These two celebrities have shared credits several times, in movies like ‘The Perfect Score’, ‘The Nanny Diaries’ and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
It is precisely in their roles as Captain America and Black Widow where their chemistry has been most evident, especially in the movie ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’. Despite this, it is clear that they are nothing more than friends, since Scarlett has been married to comedian Colin Jost since 2020.
Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock
The dance scene in ‘The Lake House’ was so romantic that anyone would think that the feelings shown by the actors are real.
But in real life, these celebrities have never had a relationship other than friendship and companionship. In fact, the protagonist of ‘Matrix’ has had a long-standing relationship with Alexandra Grant, while Sandra Bullock is Bryan Randall’s girlfriend.
Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore
The comedian star of ‘Cool Dad’ isn’t well known for his romantic movies, but when he’s ventured into that genre he knows his co-star has to be Drew Barrymore.
Together they starred in films like ’50 First Dates’, ‘The Wedding Singer’ and ‘Blended’, where they showed spectacular chemistry between them. Despite that, their relationship has never been more than platonic.
Antonio Banderas and Catherine Zeta-Jones
The film ‘Mask of Zorro’ starred Alejandro and Elena de la Vega, whose passion and love seemed to come off the screen thanks to the great work of Antonio Banderas and Catherine Zeta-Jones.
Although some fans of the film believed that the love between these stars was real, the truth is that their relationship has never been more than a friendship. In fact, it was thanks to Antonio Banderas that Catherine Zeta-Jones met Michael Douglas, another Hollywood celebrity who has been her husband for almost 22 years.
According to El País, in September 1998 the Spanish actor organized a dinner to celebrate the success of ‘Mask of Zorro’, an event to which Douglas was invited. From that moment on, the American actor and Zeta-Jones got along so well that they walked down the aisle two years later.
Ryan Reynolds and Morena Baccarin
Although ‘Deadpool’ is not a movie that could be considered romantic, the moments of affection between Wade Wilson and Vanessa Carlysle were more than convincing.
Unfortunately for the fans, there is only one friendship between these actors, because Reynolds has been married to Blake Lively since 2012, while Morena Baccarin has a stable relationship and three children with Benjamin McKenzie.
Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher
The romance between Han Solo and Princess Leía in the first ‘Star Wars’ trilogy was more than convincing, thanks to the great chemistry between the actors who brought them to life.
In the year that ‘A New Hope’ was filmed, Harrison Ford was married to Mary Marquardt and four years after their divorce he was engaged to Melissa Mathison, so he never had a relationship with his scene partner, at least not an official.
In her book ‘The Princess Diarist’, Carrie Fisher confirmed that she and Harrison had an affair in 1977, but even though she was very much in love, she could never convince the actor to leave his wife for her.