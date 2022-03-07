Famous in crop top, they are the men of the show that have broken the stereotypes

As the years go by, fashions and trends change thanks to various personalities who decide to break with the established, daring to innovate and create new concepts. And one of the most recent cases is about the crop top in men, a garment that although originally intended for women, is now various male public figures proudly parade it.

DA QUEEN. 👑

Dua Lipa! She owned this trend before she was. He wears them whenever he does a concert and how could it be otherwise, accompanied by a Croptop pic.twitter.com/gV0LVhPUKw – Vogueando (@Vogueando_) April 3, 2018

International celebrities such as Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa They have taken the crop top to the most recognized extreme of fashion, making this piece worn by many girls, not only for its comfort but also for its style. But now several male artists are breaking through by adopting this item of clothing, breaking stereotypes.

Christian Chavez

The famous actor and singer known for being part of the telenovela Rebelde and the group RBD recently joined this new male trend, posting a photo on Instagram in which he came out modeling an outfit made up of an open crop top-style sweater along with a black swimsuit.

The post published on March 3 received all kinds of comments, most of them praising the actor’s daring but attractive decision to wear this garment, in addition to highlighting how defined his body was.

Serge Mayer

Regarding the actors of Rebelde, Sergio Mayer, who appeared in the new version of the youth series on Netflix, also joined this male trend wearing a white crop top with long sleeves that revealed his marked abs.

But the Mexican actor went further by complementing his style with a large turquoise skirt with a flower print that reached to his feet.

In the comments section, Mayer was compared to former Queen frontman, Freddie Mercury, since he used to make risky decisions by dressing in unique and sometimes feminine outfits. They also made reference to the late singer for the haircut and the prominent mustache that Sergio wears in the publication, a look very similar to that of the British.

bad bunny

The Puerto Rican singer has also stood out for resorting to unusual clothing, being seen on more than one occasion with unconventional clothing for the male audience, including a crop top.

And it is that in April 2021, the singer surprised his followers by publishing a photo in which he appears in front of a mirror wearing a black crop top with long sleeves along with denim pants. He was later seen partying with El Alfa, CJ and Anuel while he was carrying a rake in his hand.

“Bad Bunny” is a trend because he went out partying with a crop top with El Alfa, CJ, Anuel and a rake in the city of Miami pic.twitter.com/EBN5pkjRKi – Why is it a trend? (@estendenciavzl) April 15, 2021

Justin Bieber

Delving into American celebrities, Justin Bieber appears as one of the surprises since in 2017 he was captured on a beach in Brazil with a very summery style wearing red sports pants and a white sleeveless crop top.

The light garment highlighted several of the tattoos that the singer has on his chest and abdomen, in addition to matching those on his arms.

Crop tops and K-pop

The fame of men’s crop tops is not only limited to the West, but also several members of the most popular K-pop bands of the moment have joined this movement, normalizing the male use of this garment.

singers like ACE’s Donghun, SHINee’s Taemin, MONSTA X’s Wonho and EXO’s Kai They have been some of the various members of this genre of music who have been encouraged to wear crop tops in presentations, music videos and concerts around the world.

We recommend you in video: