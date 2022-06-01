Famous Indian singer ‘KK’ dies at 53

(CNN) — Indian singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, known by the stage name KK, died Tuesday night in Kolkata, according to the city’s CMRI hospital.

Just hours before his death on May 31, the acclaimed 53-year-old singer performed at a concert at Nazrul Mancha, a venue at Sir Gurudas Mahavidyalaya College in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata.

Kunnath’s work as a playback singer, a vocalist whose songs are pre-recorded for use in movies, made him famous in the country and throughout the diaspora as he lent his voice to hundreds of Bollywood movies. He became a popular household name after the 1999 release of his first solo album, “Pal”.

Tributes to the late singer began flowing on social media as soon as news of his passing broke, including one from the country’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Saddened by the untimely passing of celebrated singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions and struck a chord with people of all ages. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and followers. Om Shanti”, Modi said.

Indian actor Akshay Kumar said in a tweet: “Extremely sad and shocked to hear of KK’s sad passing. What a loss! Om Shanti.”

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri said he was “very sad” to learn of Kunnath’s death, noting that he sang the first song of his first film and had been a “great friend” ever since.

“Why so soon, KK, why? But you have left behind a treasure in the playlists. Very difficult night. Om Shanti. Artists like KK never die,” said Agnihotri.

Kunnath’s first notable role in Bollywood was with the song “Tadap Tadap Ke” from the movie “Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam”.

His other popular tunes include “Sach Keh Raha Hai” from the movie “Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein” and the song “Mangalyam” from the movie “Saathiya”.

Born in August 1968 in New Delhi, Kunnath graduated from Delhi University’s Kirori Mal College, before launching his career singing jingles for advertisements, according to CNN affiliate News18.