Famous infidels who were caught at the time
Celebrities have been in the news lately for one thing in particular: cheating. And sometimes the proof is undeniable by screenshots or photographic evidence.
We present 11 celebrities, starting with the most recent and obvious cases, who were caught red-handed cheating on their partners, physically or emotionally:
1.
The Try Guys’ Ned Fulmer was allegedly caught cheating on his wife.
Four.
Kristen Stewart was caught cheating on Robert Pattinson with the director of snow white and the huntsmanRupert Sanders:
7.
Offset – Cardi B’s husband – got into the DMs of Tekashi’s ex 69.
8.
Dominic West was accused of cheating on his wife with Lily James after infamous scooter photos surfaced:
9.
Katharine McPhee was caught cheating on her husband Nick Cokas in 2013 with the director of Smash Michael Morris:
Did we miss any? Let me know in the comments!
This post was translated from English.