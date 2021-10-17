Famous Italian actresses abroad

There is no doubt that Italian women are the emblem of Mediterranean beauty in the world, able, not infrequently, to bewitch men of any nation. On the other hand, the curves at the right point, those typically Italian features sometimes perceivable only by the look, are a strength of the women of our country, well highlighted by the beauty of the women present on this site.

It is easy to understand, consequently, how some homegrown actresses have had great success even abroad, managing to win the approval of actors and directors for their sparkling beauty and interpretative skills thick. Examples, in this sense, could be made galore. But four, more than others, have enjoyed overt and established international success.

Sophia Loren, the Italian diva par excellence

It is undeniable, in this sense, how the queen of Italian beauty has been represented, for several decades, by the splendid Sophia Loren, a true national icon, which has managed to establish itself even beyond the Alps 1950s, any man was in love with the Neapolitan actress, who to a superb face, an unparalleled mix of sweetness and sensuality, combined an irrepressible and irresistible physique.

The title of “Italian diva“Par excellence, therefore, belongs to her by right, expanded by the great interpretations in unforgettable films such as” La Ciociara “by Vittorio De Sica, which earned her the Oscar, or” Yesterday, today and tomorrow “alongside Marcello Mastroianni, where he gave one of the moments of greatest sex appeal in the history of cinema.

Claudia Cardinale, beauty and talent

To cope with Loren came, in the 60s, Claudia Cardinale, another Italian actress who was able to win the hearts of overseas actors and spectators. In addition to a boundless charm, made even more enigmatic by a look with few equals in the history of cinema, the Cardinal was endowed with a great interpretative talent.

The best testimony, in this sense, can be deduced by scrolling through the names of the directors with whom he worked at the height of his career, among which there are illustrious and first-rate names such as Fellini, Visconti, Comencini, Leone and Monicelli. Among the most prestigious awards obtained, the Golden Bear for Lifetime Achievement at the Berlin Film Festival stands out, which sanctioned its international stature even at an age that is not exactly “green”.

Valeria Golino, famous in the States even before in Italy

If the Cardinal and Loren have achieved success on American soil only after having imposed themselves in Italy, Valeria Golino it has been the only one, up to now, to have followed the reverse path. After having taken part in some auteur films on our territory, without being able to obtain fame with the general public, the Neapolitan actress moved to California in the middle of the 80s, becoming famous for having taken part in “Rain Man, the rain man”, Where he starred opposite Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman.

In those years, Golino’s career took an extremely positive turn and starred in several internationally successful films such as Lone wolf And Four Rooms, just to name a few films that have become cinematic icons. Not everyone knows, however, that Valeria was also considered for the starring role of Pretty Woman, a film that consecrated Julia Roberts as the absolute star of the stars and stripes cinema.

Monica Bellucci, timeless charm and sensuality

The most recent export national film icon, however, is definitely Monica Bellucci, still today splendid and extremely fascinating despite having passed the 55 springs. A timeless beauty, which manages to enchant millions of men of any latitude thanks to one natural sensuality and not at all artificial, which has not yielded – thanks also to a particularly generous genetics – to any aesthetic adjustments.

There career of the Perugian actress took started in Italy at the beginning 90’s and had a significant turning point in 1996, when he made his debut in transalpine cinema in the film “The apartment “. France literally fell in love with Bellucci, who from that moment starred in films with some of the most important directors in the world, where her dazzling beauty it was often put in great prominence.