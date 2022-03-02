Famous kids get ‘scared’ fighting cattle on ‘Ranch Rules’: ‘It’s unbelievable’

ads

There is nothing bougie about this.

The season finale of “Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules” on E! shows the cast, made up of famous kids, freaking out as they try to fight cattle at Colorado’s Saddleback Ranch.

In the exclusive Page Six clip, Austin Gunn, the son of famed wrestler Billy Gun, says he feels “ticked” and “in the zone” as he leads his newfound friends and large herd through an expansive countryside.

Hana Giraldo, the daughter of Pat Benetar who has explored an on-camera romance with Austin, is also confident that the Hollywood scions will successfully complete their mission on horseback.

“Despite the hiccups between Austin and myself, we’re really in sync and working as a team,” he says in a confessional.

But when the cast and his horses have to drive the cattle over a narrow bridge, many cows decide to walk across the ravine instead, causing great anxiety.

“Watch out, they’re going for the plunge!” Hana exclaims as Austin tries to force the animals out of the water and back onto land to cross the bridge.

“I’m like ankle-deep in water and the calves are getting in the water,” Austin tells the camera, while Hana admits she’s “scared.”

Meanwhile, Redmond Parker, whose father is musician Ray Parker Jr., is embarrassed that the guests who accompanied the group see the ranch’s temporary workers stumble.

“The guests seem as confused as the cows,” he laments. “It is just as it appears at the moment.”

Other “Ranch Rules” contestants include Taylor “Tay” Hasselhoff (Dad: David Hasselhoff), Jasmin Lawrence (Dad: Martin Lawrence), Myles O’Neal (Dad: Shaquille O’Neal), Harry James Thornton (Dad: Billy Bob Thornton) and Ebie (Dad: Eazy-E).

Hana Giraldo (center), the daughter of Pat Benetar, is one of several Hollywood descendants trying to lead a herd of cows. AND!

Tasked with restoring and reopening Saddleback Ranch to the public after a year-long COVID shutdown, they’ve taken on responsibilities such as plucking dingleberries from sheep’s wool and artificially inseminating cows.

“That was disgusting!” Tay said in January during an exclusive interview with Page Six, recalling the last assignment.

“The smell was so acrid and so disgusting. You are putting your hand very deep in an anus and you are feeling things… She marked me for a good couple of days ».

The season 1 finale of “Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules” airs tonight at 9 pm ET on E!

