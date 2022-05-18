Famous married couples who have spoken openly about the loss of a baby

“After changing his diaper, I felt a strong cramp. I sank to the ground with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the happy tune belying my sense that something wasn’t quite right. I knew as I hugged my first child that I was losing my second. My husband and I discovered that in a room of 100 women, 10 to 20 had miscarried. Still, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with unwarranted shame that perpetuates a cycle of silent grief.”

Some years ago, Thalia confessed that she had lost babies during her relationship with her husband Tommy Mottola. The revelation was made during a telephone interview with Luis Alfonso Borrego, director of TVyNovelas USA magazine.

“We have shared both strong things, painful things, since a kidnapping, the death of my mother, we have lost babies,” said the Mexican interpreter. “I don’t even know why I told you, but it’s a painful thing for all women. But it involves the feeling that I want to share with you that we have been through the most difficult and the most beautiful,” he added. Thalia during the conversation.

During a live What did, Marimar Vega revealed that during her marriage to Louis Ernest Franco she became pregnant, but unfortunately she lost the baby: “When I got married I contemplated it (being a mother), I tried it, then I lost a baby. That’s another thing, that everyone loses babies and doesn’t dare to talk about it, then I got divorced and decided I didn’t want to have kids,” she said.