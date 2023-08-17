Famous Mexican actor David Ostrowski passed away

The actor was known for his participation in soap operas such as ‘Rosa Salvaje’, ‘María la del Barrio’, ‘La Casa de las Flores’, among other productions.

david ostrosky Mexican media reported that he died at the age of 66. The actor was known for his participation in soap operas like ‘El Vuelo del Aguila’, ‘La Antorcha Ignited’, ‘Rosa Salvaje’.maria from the neighborhood‘, in others.

On the afternoon of August 17, the death of the actor was confirmed. The reasons are still unknown. Unfortunate news released by and me mexicoWho posted a message on his social network.

“The National Association of Interpreters announces the sensitive death of fellow interpreter David Ostrowski. Remembered for her appearances in major soap operas such as El vuelo del aguila and La antorcha ignited, her latest work was Vencer La Oceania. Rest in peace”, the text reads.

Although the cause of his death has not been disclosed, it is known that he had health problems for some time due to a sarcoma in his arm. His final production led to him walking away from recordings, which worried his followers at the time.

“The one that hurt was in my arm, and the doctors told me it was my neck, until one doctor said to me: ‘The pain in your arm is not from your neck, you should go and do an MRI on your arm. will be.’ I have a tumor in my arm, I am very grateful to life that it is in my arm and not in some organ where it affects you,” he said a few months ago.

Who Was David Ostrowski?

David Ostrosky Winograd, known artistically as David Ostrosky, was born in Mexico City in 1956.

Throughout his artistic career, he appeared in about 50 soap operas, numerous television series and films. He also participated in a play.

Read also: ►Sophie Dee replaced Mia Khalifa, fell in love with a small face

See also:

@publinews_gt This Thursday, August 17, an accident involving a trailer took place at kilometer 13 of Prashant Marg. , , #rutaalPacifico #trailer overturned #Villalobos #accident #PMTVillaNueva ♬ original sound – Publinews_gt

advertising