Famous mothers and daughters who can’t stand each other

“I’m so sorry for your pain! I’ve been sorry for years! I love you so much and I miss you!” Lynne commented on a post by her daughter on her Instagram.

Listín Diario indicates that it is not the first time that Lynne Spears communicates with her daughter through her Instagram account.

On August 28, he wrote on the singer’s account: “Britney, all your life I have tried to support your dreams and wishes! And also, I have tried my best to help you out of difficulties! I have never given you nor would I turn my back on you. “This talk is just for you and me, face to face, in private.”

Again the interpreter of “Oops!…I Did It Again” rejected the apologies: “No person defended me! Mom, take your apologies and f*** off!” she concluded. “And to all the doctors for fucking my mind… I pray they all burn in hell! Kiss my motherfuckin’ ass!”

+ Alejandra Guzman and Frida Sofia

In July 2019, Frida Sofía and Alejandra Guzmán starred in one of these unfortunate examples. Theirs is one of the most controversial relationships, since the rocker is known for starring in scandals. The veteran artist and her daughter have staged a war on social networks.

Since the end of 2018, Frida has accused her mother of being abusive, manipulative and crazy, assuring that her mother maintains a relationship with her ex-boyfriend Christian Estrada, to which the rock singer denied everything in an interview that the program conducted. Mexican ‘First hand’, confessing that his daughter suffers from a mental disorder known as “Border Personality” (borderline personality disorder).

On July 4, 2019, Frida published a statement apologizing for everything she has written, that she thanks her mother for the financial help and that she is going to work for her, but that it bothers her that her mother continues to lie about her.

+ Noelia and Yolandita Monge

Other turbulent relationships have been Noelia and Yolandita Monge. The Puerto Rican artists had a good relationship between mother and daughter, but since Noelia in 2007 accused her stepfather of sexual abuse, the relationship between the two has been very conflictive, sending controversial messages on social networks.

In 2018, Yolandita tried to make amends with her daughter, but Noelia posted a message on Instagram saying “Hasta no Yolanda! You are forgiven, you will never touch me again. God is with me.”

+ Drew Barrymore and Jaid Barrymore

Drew Barrymore and Jaid Barrymore also sign up. The famous actress of “Charlie’s Angels” said in an interview that her mother was a bad influence on her, since the habits of the matriarch Barrymore influenced her to consume alcohol at an early age, ending up in rehabilitation at the age of 13 .

+ Jennifer Aniston and Nancy Dow

Jennifer Aniston is another celebrity who joins the list of conflicts with her mother, Nancy Dow.

According to the “Friends” actress, she was very critical of her mother. Aniston said her mother never supported her and nothing she did for her pleased her, so she decided to distance herself from her and didn’t invite her to her wedding to Brad Pitt in 2000.

+ The Pantojas

Isabel Pantoja, due to her overprotection, has earned her daughter’s contempt. Chabelita Pantoja explained that her mother is “ultra-overprotective” and that this is the main cause of her estrangement, in addition to the fact that she accuses the singer of having favoritism with her older brother.

+ The Riveras

Chiquis Rivera and her mother, Jenni Rivera, had a very solid relationship that fell apart when Chiquis allegedly had an affair with the then-husband of the late singer.

Last January, Chiquis was honest when talking about the relationship she had with her mother: “We had our hard times, without a doubt,” she told the Page Six portal as part of the promotion of her book “Unstoppable: How I Found My Strength Through Love and Loss» (“Invincible, how I found my strength through love and loss”).

She then added: “She was a very tough woman,” but she appreciated that attitude because she received discipline and education, so she was able to get ahead after Jenni’s death almost ten years ago.