Famous mothers over 40: who they are

There maternity it is not an obligation but a choice, and every woman is free to become or not to become a mother whenever she wants. Furthermore, modern society does not allow women to reconcile career and family and for this reason many postpone motherhood to give themselves more opportunities at work. However, the fact that having children past a certain age is a problem is still today a hard stereotype to defeat: but famous mothers over 40 !

The choice of having children depends on the woman, at the most in agreement with her partner. There are those who have never thought of become a mother , those who dream of it but prefer to settle down earlier, those who have not yet met the right person or those who are afraid. In short, there is no right time, even if you do they wanted children , but it depends on many variables. In Italy the average age of primiparas it is 31.3 years, higher than the European one, where it is expected to be around 29.4. But it is completely normal: first university studies, specializations, permanent work … It is certainly not easy to reconcile everything, especially in a country like ours.

It is obvious that, for famous people, the discourse is a little different: the maternity it doesn’t seem to impact their career, for example, even if it doesn’t have to be easy to manage one pregnancy it’s a post partum when acting or modeling. In addition, second or third marriages are not rare in the entertainment world, so women who already have children make others with their new partner. Not to mention, finally, the economic possibilities that help in practical management.

Among the famous women they have had late children because they found a new love after the father of the first children is there Uma Thurman, who after having two in 1998 and 2002, had another daughter in 2012, at the age of forty.

He connects her Rachel Weisz was not far behind: she had her first child at 36, she replied 12 years later, at 48.

Almost her same age supermodel Naomi Campbell, who caused a “scandal” (if she had been a man no one would have had anything to say) for having a son in 2021, at the age of 50.

Helena Bonham Carter she made no secret that she had to resort to PMA in order to have her second child, a girl born when she was 41 and after two years of trying.

To prove that you can always change your mind – and luckily science helps us – is the actress Cameron Diaz, that only in 2014 he said that his children were not in his thoughts. Five years later, at the age of 47, she gave birth to a baby girl!

Even the wonderful Meryl Streep she had a child after 40: although it was the fourth, the actress was already forty-two years old.

And the beautiful Diane Kruger, after breaking up with Joshua Jackson, she had her first child with partner Norman Reedus (yes, that of The Walking Dead) at 42.

But the list doesn’t end there: Eva Longoria she became a mother at 43, Elle Macpherson had the third child at 51, Salma Hayek the first at 41, Halle Berry got pregnant at 46 e Marcia Cross had twins at the age of 44.

Thanks to the frozen eggs, then, Brigitte Nielsen she managed to become a mother at the age of 55 e Ramona Badescu to 51. Similar fate for Gianna Nannini, who had Penelope at 54, and Carmen Russo, who had a baby girl thanks to MAP at the age of 53.

In short, today the background of science allows women to do what men have always done, that is to become parents even after the age of 40. Let’s take example from famous women and let’s not care about stereotypes!