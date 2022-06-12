Famous photographer Annie Leibovitz is still on Instagram!

Photography fans were delighted with the news: the famous American photographer Annie Leibovitz had created an Instagram account in 2019…

The 70-year-old photographer had finally given in to temptation and registered on the social network in October 2019. In just a few days, her Instagram account had directly attracted attention since 75,000 followers followed the photographer directly. And 3 years later, they are ten times more!

Annie Leibovitz is known for having photographed the greatest stars of cinema, music and politics. The Obama family, Patti Smith, Yoko Ono, Amy Schumer, Demi Moore, Clint Eastwood, Whoopi Goldberg, Miley Cyrus, Michael Jackson… All passed in front of Annie Leibovitz’s lens.

At just 23, she was already the magazine’s official photographer. It is also thanks to her work for Rolling Stones magazine that she became famous. Annie Leibovitz has also worked for other major press titles such as Vanity Fair and Vogue.

In 1980, Annie Leibovitz will be the last photographer to have been able to photograph John Lennon alive. The morning of his assassination, the photographer had done a shoot with the singer for Rolling Stone magazine. His photos have since become cult.

On her Instagram account, the photographer has already published quite a few photos: the first four being a black and white portrait of her mother, a photo of Malala Yousafzai, Nobel Peace Prize winner in 2014, and finally a photo of the American politician Nancy Pelosi.