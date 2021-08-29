Famous pop singer Katy Perry launches her NFTs

The pop music star Katy Perry announced the launch of its NFTs, in collaboration with Theta Network.

The artist will also acquire a minority stake in Theta Labs, together with the Creative Artists Agency (CAA), which has become one of the validators of Theta.

Theta Labs is working on Theta Network, a blockchain-based video distribution network, and THETA.tv, a decentralized live streaming platform.

The company recently launched the marketplace as well ThetaDrop NFT, in collaboration with World Poker Tour, with the aim of revolutionizing the digital collecting industry.

Katy Perry’s NFTs

Katy Perry’s first digital collectibles will have to deal with his “Play” residence which is located at the brand new Resorts World hotel in Las Vegas, and they will be available from December 2021. Starting today, pre-registration on Katy.ThetaDrop.com is already open.

The exclusive NFTs will in fact celebrate this new Las Vegas residence, so much so that Katy said:

“I am both excited and curious to launch my first NFTs later this year with Theta Network. This is a new, unique opportunity to connect with my fans around the world, even if they are not with me in Vegas. I can’t wait to dive with the Theta team on all the creative, exciting and memorable pieces, so my fans can own a special moment of my residency that will be both a digital collector’s item and an IRL experience ”.

This is the first ever Las Vegas residence to offer exclusive NFTs commemorating the events, making them unique collectibles for Katy Perry fans.

Katy Perry is a true superstar of world pop music, with beyond 50 billion streams and over 48 million albums sold.

Views of her videos “Roar” and “Dark Horse” recently surpassed three billion, making Katy the first female artist to reach this milestone. In addition, his performance at the Super Bowl 2015 was the most voted in the history of the event.

Theta Network’s NFT marketplace, ThetaDrop, is based on a native blockchain that is different from other platforms because it was created specifically for media and entertainment. The cost of minting NFTs and gas commissions are very low, while transaction times are 100 times faster than those of Ethereum.

The launch of the protocol update to version 3.0 of the Theta Mainnet, while in the future the edge nodes will also support decentralized NFT storage, so as not to have to depend on any centralized platform.

The co-founder and CEO of Theta Labs, Mitch Liu, he has declared:

Coinciding with the launch of Theta’s Mainnet 3.0, working with a global icon like Katy Perry over the next year marks a major turning point in Theta Network’s history, and a major step towards global adoption of the blockchain. Theta. With the help of CAA and Katy’s management team, we are charting a course to reach not only cryptocurrency enthusiasts, but also millions of music, media and entertainment fans around the world. Ultimately, we see this as an important milestone towards one million transactions per day on the Theta network ”.

Music passes through NFTs

Katy Perry is not the only singer to have decided to land in the world of non-fungible tokens. Recently also the Italian singer Morgan he published several of his NFTs on Opensea, auctioning off an unreleased track for 10 ETH.

In the list of musicians who can also be counted in the NFT world we also find Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Jay Z and Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones, just to name a few.

But NFTs have multiple applications, not just in the art world. In fact, we also find them in the world of sport with various gaming and fantasy football projects such as for example Sorare.