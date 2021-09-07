Famous rapper who died of an overdose: he was only 26 years old

The tragic story of a rapper known all over the world who died at the age of only 26 due to an overdose: the heartbreaking message of the singer ex-girlfriend.

He was very talented, only 26 years old: rapper Mac Miller left us forever exactly 3 years ago, on September 8, 2018. Born in Pittsburgh in his short but intense career he was not only a well-known rapper but also a musician, a songwriter and a record producer. For many years has been romantically linked to the famous pop star Ariana Grande, who shortly after his death wrote a tearful message in his memory.

Mac Miller was a multi-faceted artist who for a long and tormented period struggled withdrug abuse. He talked about it very often also in his lyrics, telling a reality made of suffering, sadness and loneliness. Having released 5 music albums and achieved worldwide notoriety, his demons got the better of him.

Rapper Mac Miller died of an overdose

The rapper was found lifeless three years ago in his bedroom in the house located in the San Fernando Valley, in California. The cause of death was a fatal overdose. He had recently released the fifth musical album and the engagement with the star Ariana Grande had ended for some time. The two were very, however, very close, and it was precisely for this reason that the young singer wanted to dedicate to the ex-boyfriend of very strong words.

When they first met Ariana was only 19 years old and he has been a cornerstone of her life for some time. “I loved you from the first moment we met and will always do it”Wrote the singer. “I can’t believe you’re not here. I am furious, sad, I don’t know what to do. I’m sorry that I couldn’t get rid of this pain, I really wanted it. ” And then he concludes: “You were the kindest, sweetest soul, full of demons who didn’t deserve. I hope you are well now. “