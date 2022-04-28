Famous romantics: from Zendaya and Tom Holland to JLo and Ben Affleck and a new and young couple

Spring has been breathing in the northern hemisphere for a long time and celebrities enjoy the season of love with various outings and outdoor walks. The streets of New York witnessed the presence of various stars, who divide their hours between filming, romantic encounters and urban walks.

In the Big Apple, figures like umma thurman either Katie Holmes leaned towards elegant designs when it came to being shown in public, while Olivia Palermo opted for a more street outfit and Suri Cruise, the daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, took a break to enjoy an ice cream in one of the coolest neighborhoods in the city: Soho.

In the last few days, while Richard Gere and his wife, Alejandra Silva, said present at the City Harvest charity gala, Jennifer Lopez hypnotized her fans with a new appearance with Ben Affleckat the same time that Amal Clooney landed in New Jersey aboard a private jet.

Other well-known figures, such as Salma Hayek, were photographed in full working hours. It should be remembered that, after assuming the role of Thandie Newton, the Mexican actress is recording Magic Mike 3.

Meanwhile, love continues to make its way for a couple who no longer hesitate to show themselves hand in hand in front of the rest of mortals. This is how they showed Zendaya and Tom Holland strolling through the city of Boston, while Olivia Rodrigo and Zack Bia were photographed leaving a bar amid growing romance rumors.

Zendaya and Tom Holland enjoyed a day of shopping in the city of Boston and were seen entering the Rolex and Cartier store on Newbury Street Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Salma Hayek on the set of Magic Mike 3 in London REX Features/Shutterstock/The G

At 51, Uma Thurman is a symbol of elegance: dark blazer, scarf, pants and boots TIDNY-195

The inseparable duo: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez photographed in a studio in Los Angeles Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Katie Holmes listens to music while walking around New York Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva attended the City Havest 2022 gala in New York Mega/The Grosby Group

Amal Clooney arrived at the Teterboro airport in New Jersey aboard a private jet TIDNY-561

Actress Emma Roberts, leaving a spa in West Hollywood Backgrid/The Grosby Group

confirmed romance? Olivia Rodrigo leaving the Pitti bar in Manhattan with DJ Zack Bia