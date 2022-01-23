Famous singer buys a villa for 76 million | All hell breaks out

All hell broke out after it became known that the well-known singer bought a villa for 76 million. News that could not go unnoticed.

History is one of those who create embarrassment, worry, which we cannot accept and who do not want to accept. A story that really looks like a kick to poverty.

We know of star spree, of money pulled out with impressive ease, which is frightening. A life totally different from the rest of people, from the normal ones who therefore find themselves admiring something not unattainable but just beyond any kind of possibility.

For this, even if we don’t talk about him today, Nicolas Cage has been criticized. The American actor at one point in his life owned 15 houses, but obviously not simple apartments. There were 25, 15 million dollar houses that most of us could only dream of. And then he had a bespoke mausoleum built, a pyramid-shaped tomb.

He spent $ 270,000 for two albino cobras and $ 150,000 for a domestic octopus which he considered, in his opinion, an aid for acting. For $ 276,000, he bought a dinosaur skull as well as other very expensive vices with machines and much more that had brought him on the crest of the wave of controversy.

This time, however, we do not talk about him, after this introduction we focus on the crazy purchase of a very famous singer who bought a house for 76 million. A normal person could take ten lives to earn a similar amount, surely he would have difficulty reaching it even in that case. Despite this, the artist’s wealth allowed her to do it all without too much effort.

An expense beyond any parameter

The expense is beyond all parameters for this singer who bought a house worth 76 million. This is a choice that certainly indignates many people who may struggle to make it to the end of the month. With that money, the woman could have solved problems for entire countries, rebuild entire cities, lend a hand to those in need. Although of course she didn’t have to.

Tina Turner bought a $ 76 million house in Staefa on Lake Zurich with her husband Erwin Bach. The news astonished everyone and was reported by Ansa. The singer’s husband has specified how the choice is due to the pandemic and its restrictions. Associate Press talks about a garden of 24 thousand square hectares, a dozen buildings plus a stango, a swimming pool, a pier and much more.