Famous singer submerged by heavy insults | Tears on social media

The famous singer has received numerous insults in the last period. The artist came to tears on social media, here’s what happened.

Singer (Pixabay)

His name is very famous both overseas and in Europe. About the collaborations with famous artists from the musical world, including Adam Levin, Missy Elliott, Cardi B and many others. The artist was born in United States but the songs are very famous all over the world. The last one is a real catchphrase, as the plays from record and the 10 million of views recorded in a few days. Unfortunately, however, in the last period the star has had to face some episodes very much unpleasant. The singer, in fact, was covered with insults really terrible. There reaction it came until tears, here it is what happened.

The singer overwhelmed by insults

Lizzo (Getty Images)

She is one of the most famous voices of the United States, with a long-lived career that would make even the most seasoned stars pale. Give it beginnings in adolescence with the first band, i Cornrow Clique, the artist today has reached more than high levels of notoriety. Her media exposure, however, led her to face some not exactly pleasant episodes, including numerous insults, to which the singer replied on social. there what it is.

The singer in question is called Lizzo, and is very famous for having collaborated with numerous high-sounding names in international music. His latest hit is called Rumors, the song sung together with Cardi B, which has already climbed to the top of the charts around the world. Along with fame, however, came the insults for Lizzo. The singer, in fact, was heavily offense give it haters for its physical aspect and for its weight. The American artist, however, has replied for the rhymes.

With a direct on social networks, Lizzo she replied to those who offended her about her skin color and physical appearance. After breaking out in tears, the artist has suffered from what she was told. “He is fat phobic, racist and offensive”, the singer said as reported by Fanpage. Lizzo is a champion of body positive and love for oneself, after a life spent fighting against her appearance that she loves madly today and proudly flaunts on the web.

Were you aware of the insults received by the famous singer?

