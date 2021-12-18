Famous singer talks about the disease

The statements of a very famous singer about his illness are going around the world. Here’s what he said.

One of the most loved singers on the international scene has recently returned to be talked about. Unfortunately, however, this time there is no good news, since the key we are about to touch is really delicate. Highly esteemed and appreciated everywhere for his eclectic vocal style, his artistic career has recently been marked by a very bad disease, which has put a spoke in the wheel of a career so far astounding. But now things have changed considerably and the time has come to stop, perhaps permanently.

It has achieved tremendous popularity especially over the years nineties, two thousand and two thousand and ten, when the records of his bands have occupied steadily the top positions of all rankings. We specified not by chance “Of his bands” since he is such a multifaceted artist that he has militated in many different groups. “King For A Day”, “Epic” and “From Out To Nowhere” are alone some of the titles of an extraordinary repertoire, on which unfortunately the word “end” seems to fall. Faith No More, Mr. Bungle, Fantomas, Tomahawk and Mondo Cane instead are the names of some of his countless artistic projects. But what happened to him and how is he really today?

Due to his illness the artist has disappeared: do you know what happened to him?

Born in Eureka, California on January 27, 1968, the charismatic Mike Patton, that’s what we’re talking about, has long been the undisputed idol of millions of teenagers. A few months ago the singer she admitted to suffering from some mental disorders, so he decided to take a break from the world of music. Result? Next tour canceled and return to the scene postponed to a later date.

He was due to perform in the next few months with the Faith No More and Mister Bungles, perhaps her two most famous “creatures”. The news that arrives, however, is not at all encouraging. In a recent statement issued by himself, he admitted verbatim: “I’m sorry to report that due to mental health problems, I am unable to support the scheduled Faith No More and Mr. Bungle concerts.“He also added”I have repercussions exacerbated by the pandemic that right now put me in serious trouble. I don’t feel I can give what I should, e I don’t intend to give less than 100%“. We hope it will soon return to its usual standards.