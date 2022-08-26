Entertainment

Famous tattoos in strange places on the body

Noah Centineo just shaved his head to show off a large bear tattoo.

1.

The spider tattoo on Tom Holland’s foot:

two.

Zac Efron’s “yolo” tattoo on hand:

3.

Jennifer Lawrence’s tattoo on her hand that says “H2O” to remind her to drink water:

Four.

Sophie Turner’s tattoo on Joe Jonas’s neck:

5.

Priyanka Chopra’s “Daddy’s lil girl…” tattoo:

6.

Jen Aniston’s tribute to your dog “Norman”:

7.

Selena Gomez foot tattoo that says “sunshine”:

8.

Amanda Seyfried’s tattoo that says “minge”:

9.

Tattoo that says “baby doll” on Ariana Grande’s finger:

10.

Various tattoos on the chest of Chris Evans:

eleven.

Kelly Osbourne tattoo that says “solidarity”:

12.

Brooklyn Beckham’s tattoo that says “mama’s boy” which is a tribute to his mom, Victoria Beckham:

13.

Tattoo that says “Jesus” on the wrist of Katy Perry:

14.

Kendall Jenner’s “meow” lip tattoo:

fifteen.

Lea Michele’s coffee finger tattoo:

16.

Scarlett Johansson’s rosebush and lamb tattoos on her back:

17.

Miley Cyrus’s “with a little help from my fwends” tattoo:

18.

Rihanna’s “shhh” finger tattoo:

19.

Lindsay Lohan’s “shhh…” tattoo on her finger:

twenty.

The tattoos of an eye and Saturn on the palms of Kesha’s hands:

twenty-one.

Lana Del Rey’s tattoo on the side of her hand that says “trust no one”:

22.

Harry Styles’ Bible Tattoo:

23.

Cara Delevigne’s “bacon” tattoo:

24.

Megan Fox’s Marilyn Monroe tattoo:

25.

The gigantic lion on Ed Sheeran’s chest:

26.

Anne Hathaway’s tattoo of a small “M”:

This post was translated from English.

