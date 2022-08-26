Famous tattoos in strange places on the body
Noah Centineo just shaved his head to show off a large bear tattoo.
1.
The spider tattoo on Tom Holland’s foot:
two.
Zac Efron’s “yolo” tattoo on hand:
3.
Jennifer Lawrence’s tattoo on her hand that says “H2O” to remind her to drink water:
Four.
Sophie Turner’s tattoo on Joe Jonas’s neck:
5.
Priyanka Chopra’s “Daddy’s lil girl…” tattoo:
6.
Jen Aniston’s tribute to your dog “Norman”:
7.
Selena Gomez foot tattoo that says “sunshine”:
8.
Amanda Seyfried’s tattoo that says “minge”:
9.
Tattoo that says “baby doll” on Ariana Grande’s finger:
10.
Various tattoos on the chest of Chris Evans:
eleven.
Kelly Osbourne tattoo that says “solidarity”:
12.
Brooklyn Beckham’s tattoo that says “mama’s boy” which is a tribute to his mom, Victoria Beckham:
13.
Tattoo that says “Jesus” on the wrist of Katy Perry:
14.
Kendall Jenner’s “meow” lip tattoo:
fifteen.
Lea Michele’s coffee finger tattoo:
16.
Scarlett Johansson’s rosebush and lamb tattoos on her back:
17.
Miley Cyrus’s “with a little help from my fwends” tattoo:
18.
Rihanna’s “shhh” finger tattoo:
19.
Lindsay Lohan’s “shhh…” tattoo on her finger:
twenty.
The tattoos of an eye and Saturn on the palms of Kesha’s hands:
twenty-one.
Lana Del Rey’s tattoo on the side of her hand that says “trust no one”:
22.
Harry Styles’ Bible Tattoo:
23.
Cara Delevigne’s “bacon” tattoo:
24.
Megan Fox’s Marilyn Monroe tattoo:
25.
The gigantic lion on Ed Sheeran’s chest:
26.
Anne Hathaway’s tattoo of a small “M”:
This post was translated from English.