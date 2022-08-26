Entertainment

Famous tattoos in strange places on the body

Photo of James James49 mins ago
0 47 1 minute read

Noah Centineo just shaved his head to show off a large bear tattoo.

1.

The spider tattoo on Tom Holland’s foot:

two.

Zac Efron’s “yolo” tattoo on hand:

3.

Jennifer Lawrence’s tattoo on her hand that says “H2O” to remind her to drink water:

Four.

Sophie Turner’s tattoo on Joe Jonas’s neck:

5.

Priyanka Chopra’s “Daddy’s lil girl…” tattoo:

6.

Jen Aniston’s tribute to your dog “Norman”:

7.

Selena Gomez foot tattoo that says “sunshine”:

8.

Amanda Seyfried’s tattoo that says “minge”:

9.

Tattoo that says “baby doll” on Ariana Grande’s finger:

10.

Various tattoos on the chest of Chris Evans:

eleven.

Kelly Osbourne tattoo that says “solidarity”:

12.

Brooklyn Beckham’s tattoo that says “mama’s boy” which is a tribute to his mom, Victoria Beckham:

13.

Tattoo that says “Jesus” on the wrist of Katy Perry:

14.

Kendall Jenner’s “meow” lip tattoo:

fifteen.

Lea Michele’s coffee finger tattoo:

16.

Scarlett Johansson’s rosebush and lamb tattoos on her back:

17.

Miley Cyrus’s “with a little help from my fwends” tattoo:

18.

Rihanna’s “shhh” finger tattoo:

19.

Lindsay Lohan’s “shhh…” tattoo on her finger:

twenty.

The tattoos of an eye and Saturn on the palms of Kesha’s hands:

twenty-one.

Lana Del Rey’s tattoo on the side of her hand that says “trust no one”:

22.

Harry Styles’ Bible Tattoo:

23.

Cara Delevigne’s “bacon” tattoo:

24.

Megan Fox’s Marilyn Monroe tattoo:

25.

The gigantic lion on Ed Sheeran’s chest:

26.

Anne Hathaway’s tattoo of a small “M”:

This post was translated from English.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James49 mins ago
0 47 1 minute read

Related Articles

Amber Heard’s movie premiere suspended

4 mins ago

‘The house of the dragon’: Emilia Clarke’s advice to Matt Smith to be a Targaryen

15 mins ago

Blake Lively and the looks that made her the queen of style

26 mins ago

Nicole Kidman surprises and goes viral with her shocking new image

37 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button