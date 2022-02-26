Famous that they are Virgo: these 76 celebrities are united by their zodiac sign | Big Bang

Are you a Virgo and are you thinking with what celebrities will you share your zodiac sign? Well, we assure you that you are in luck! The list of celebrities, both national and international and from fields as different as music, sports, cinema and comedy, is very long. They are Virgo personalities like Blake Lively, Nicki Nicole, Thalia, Shaila Durcal, Zendaya, Jungkook, and so were Freddie Mercury and Amy Winehouse.

Here we leave you the complete list so that you can entertain yourself seeing who you share a zodiac sign with and therefore, the horoscope predictions and even, who knows? Maybe also birthdays! Because all of them were born between August 24 and September 23.





Sophia Richie – August 24 Blake Lively – August 25 Nicki Nicole – August 25 Claudia Schiffer – August 25 Thalia – August 26 Amaia Montero – August 26 Chris Pine – August 26 Melissa McCarthy – August 26 Carlos Moya – August 27 Jennifer Coolidge – August 28 Armie Hammer – August 28 Shaila Durcal – August 28 Michael Jackson – August 29 Liam Payne: August 29 Elena Rivera – August 29 Cameron Diaz – August 30 Bebe Rexha – August 30 Mark Strong – August 30 Terelu Campos – August 31 Sara Ramirez – August 31 Pablo Motos – August 31 Pepe Queen – August 31 Zendaya – September 1 Jungkook – September 1 Gloria Estefan – September 1 Salma Hayek – September 2 Keanu Reeves – September 2 Charlie Sheen – September 3 Beyonce – September 4 Freddie Mercury – September 5 Angy Fernandez – September 5 Michael Keaton – September 5 Pippa Middleton – September 6 Angels Barceló – September 7 Antonio Lobato – September 7 Eve Rachel Wood – September 8 Pink – September 8 Gatem Mtarazzo – September 8 Avicci – September 8 Michelle Williams – September 9 Adam Sandler – September 9 Hugh Grant – September 9 Jesus Vazquez – September 9 Michael Buble – September 9 Colin Firth – September 10 David Trueba – September 10 Kim Namjoon – September 12 Sidney Sweeney – September 12 Paul Walker – September 12 Lili Reinhart – September 13 Niall Horam – September 13 Amy Winehouse – September 14 Michelle Jenner – September 14 Michael Jenner – September 14 Prince Harry – September 14 Sam Neil – September 14 Leticia Ortiz – September 15 Carmen Maura – September 15 Tom Hardy – September 15 Nick Jonas – September 16 Marc Anthony – September 16 Alexis Bledel – September 16 Madeline Zima – September 16 Jada Pinkett Smith – September 18 Sanaa Lathan – September 19 Jimmy Fallon – September 19 Feliciano Lopez – September 20 Javier Marias – September 20 Nicole Richie -September 21 Luke Wilson – September 21 Jason Derulo – September 21 Diego Martin – September 21 Bill Murray – September 21 Tom Felton – September 22 Joan Jett – September 22 Anthony Mackie – September 23

But what are Virgos like?

Western astrology usually attributes to them people who have born under the influence of the zodiac sign of Virgo a very analytical personality, something that makes them good candidates to stand out in the intellectual field.

Virgos are often defined as delicate, somewhat reserved, responsible, resolute, methodical people who love order and planning and always seek perfectionsome qualities that can lead them to be seen as cold or not very social.

On the negative side of the scale, Virgo people they are very critical, sometimes they close in on themselves and they are not able to express their emotions to others, they love to be in control and are very touchy.

As friends, Virgo people are great at keeping secrets. Also, if anyone around her has a problem, they are always willing to help her solve it. And this, they also do with their partners, from whom they always demand loyalty and honesty in exchange for giving them the same.

Zodiac signs most compatible with Virgo

On the sentimental level, Virgo can feel very attracted to the signs of fire (Aries, Leo and Sagittarius), however, the marked differences in character that exist between the people of these signs and Virgo, the risk that they establish a toxic relationship is very high.

On the contrary, Virgos can fit perfectly with the signs of water, air and with those of earth.like them, Taurus being one of the signs with which your romantic connection can become stronger.

