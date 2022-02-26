Famous that they are Virgo: these 76 celebrities are united by their zodiac sign | Big Bang

James 5 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 102 Views

Are you a Virgo and are you thinking with what celebrities will you share your zodiac sign? Well, we assure you that you are in luck! The list of celebrities, both national and international and from fields as different as music, sports, cinema and comedy, is very long. They are Virgo personalities like Blake Lively, Nicki Nicole, Thalia, Shaila Durcal, Zendaya, Jungkook, and so were Freddie Mercury and Amy Winehouse.

Here we leave you the complete list so that you can entertain yourself seeing who you share a zodiac sign with and therefore, the horoscope predictions and even, who knows? Maybe also birthdays! Because all of them were born between August 24 and September 23.



Celebrities who are Virgo. / Getty/Los40

  1. Sophia Richie – August 24
  2. Blake Lively – August 25
  3. Nicki Nicole – August 25
  4. Claudia Schiffer – August 25
  5. Thalia – August 26
  6. Amaia Montero – August 26
  7. Chris Pine – August 26
  8. Melissa McCarthy – August 26
  9. Carlos Moya – August 27
  10. Jennifer Coolidge – August 28
  11. Armie Hammer – August 28
  12. Shaila Durcal – August 28
  13. Michael Jackson – August 29
  14. Liam Payne: August 29
  15. Elena Rivera – August 29
  16. Cameron Diaz – August 30
  17. Bebe Rexha – August 30
  18. Mark Strong – August 30
  19. Terelu Campos – August 31
  20. Sara Ramirez – August 31
  21. Pablo Motos – August 31
  22. Pepe Queen – August 31
  23. Zendaya – September 1
  24. Jungkook – September 1
  25. Gloria Estefan – September 1
  26. Salma Hayek – September 2
  27. Keanu Reeves – September 2
  28. Charlie Sheen – September 3
  29. Beyonce – September 4
  30. Freddie Mercury – September 5
  31. Angy Fernandez – September 5
  32. Michael Keaton – September 5
  33. Pippa Middleton – September 6
  34. Angels Barceló – September 7
  35. Antonio Lobato – September 7
  36. Eve Rachel Wood – September 8
  37. Pink – September 8
  38. Gatem Mtarazzo – September 8
  39. Avicci – September 8
  40. Michelle Williams – September 9
  41. Adam Sandler – September 9
  42. Hugh Grant – September 9
  43. Jesus Vazquez – September 9
  44. Michael Buble – September 9
  45. Colin Firth – September 10
  46. David Trueba – September 10
  47. Kim Namjoon – September 12
  48. Sidney Sweeney – September 12
  49. Paul Walker – September 12
  50. Lili Reinhart – September 13
  51. Niall Horam – September 13
  52. Amy Winehouse – September 14
  53. Michelle Jenner – September 14
  54. Michael Jenner – September 14
  55. Prince Harry – September 14
  56. Sam Neil – September 14
  57. Leticia Ortiz – September 15
  58. Carmen Maura – September 15
  59. Tom Hardy – September 15
  60. Nick Jonas – September 16
  61. Marc Anthony – September 16
  62. Alexis Bledel – September 16
  63. Madeline Zima – September 16
  64. Jada Pinkett Smith – September 18
  65. Sanaa Lathan – September 19
  66. Jimmy Fallon – September 19
  67. Feliciano Lopez – September 20
  68. Javier Marias – September 20
  69. Nicole Richie -September 21
  70. Luke Wilson – September 21
  71. Jason Derulo – September 21
  72. Diego Martin – September 21
  73. Bill Murray – September 21
  74. Tom Felton – September 22
  75. Joan Jett – September 22
  76. Anthony Mackie – September 23

But what are Virgos like?

Western astrology usually attributes to them people who have born under the influence of the zodiac sign of Virgo a very analytical personality, something that makes them good candidates to stand out in the intellectual field.

Virgos are often defined as delicate, somewhat reserved, responsible, resolute, methodical people who love order and planning and always seek perfectionsome qualities that can lead them to be seen as cold or not very social.

On the negative side of the scale, Virgo people they are very critical, sometimes they close in on themselves and they are not able to express their emotions to others, they love to be in control and are very touchy.

As friends, Virgo people are great at keeping secrets. Also, if anyone around her has a problem, they are always willing to help her solve it. And this, they also do with their partners, from whom they always demand loyalty and honesty in exchange for giving them the same.

Zodiac signs most compatible with Virgo

On the sentimental level, Virgo can feel very attracted to the signs of fire (Aries, Leo and Sagittarius), however, the marked differences in character that exist between the people of these signs and Virgo, the risk that they establish a toxic relationship is very high.

On the contrary, Virgos can fit perfectly with the signs of water, air and with those of earth.like them, Taurus being one of the signs with which your romantic connection can become stronger.

What is the zodiac sign of your favorite celebrity?

If you want to know what the zodiac sign is, the main celebrities of our times, here you can find all the information you need:

Source link

About James

Check Also

The 7 Disney+ series worth subscribing for

Since Disney+ came into our lives, the streaming platform has released numerous series worth subscribing …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved