Famous Ukrainians show their rejection of the war

The war unleashed in Ukraine after the continuous attacks by Russian troops has moved a large part of the population worldwide. The conflict has not understood gender, race, much less social class, since there have been many familiar faces who have turned to the cause publicly showing their support for the European country using their social networks.

And it is that some of those celebrities who have raised their voices in protest have a certain relationship with the affected country. Berta Vázquez, Mila Kunis, Milla Jovovich, Ana Layevska, Pasha Lee, Olga Kurylenko and Vladímir Klichkó are some of the artists who have Ukrainian roots and who have also shown their rejection of the war.

A few days ago the media echoed one of the best kept secrets of Bertha Vazquez. The 29-year-old actress was living with special concern the day to day of the war in Ukraine because it was her homeland. In the first days of the Russian invasion, the actress published a post on social networks with which she reported her origin and her real name, while clarifying that some of her relatives were still residing within the borders of the said country. This was the reason that justified her constant alarmism and her distinguished way of dealing with the situation, something that, as soon as it was known by her followers, was duly applauded.

Hollywood stars of Ukrainian origin such as Mila Kunis They have also followed in Berta’s footsteps by resorting to the virtual platform to report on the extreme situation in their country and stir consciences in order to gain support. Since the actress, originally from the city of Chernivtsi, does not have social networks, she has chosen to use those of her husband, Ashton Kutcher, to promote an initiative organized by the couple to carry out a large collection that they have called Gofund me.

“Ukrainians are proud and brave people who deserve our help in their time of need. The Ukrainian people need our support. Our family is starting this fund to help provide immediate support and we will be matching up to 3 million dollars” explained the interpreter in a text that accompanied an informative video.

Olga Kurylento, known worldwide as a Bond girl for her performance in Black Widow, comes from the Ukrainian city of Berdiank. This has made him give himself body and soul to the defense of her country, but the truth is that the fact that her father is also ukrainian and her mother russian, seems to have also influenced the sadness and desolation of the actresswhich has led her to pray for her country and for the safety of its citizens, as she herself has confessed on her Instagram account.

Ana Layevska he was also born in kyiv. Despite the fact that he soon moved to Russia and later started a new life in Mexico, he has always been very aware of his roots and for this reason, far from wanting to show indifference to everything that is happening, he has taken advantage of his pull on social networks to send a statement with which he has made his position very clear in the face of such a tragedy: “I ask for respect, love and prayers for all the innocent people who are in the conflict zone. Let’s hope peace returns soon. I hug you with my heart ”she expressed.

The former professional boxer Vladimir Klichko shares country of birth with all the celebrities mentioned above. In her case, she has suffered in her own flesh what it is like to have the most important person in her life trapped in the European country. As a result of her marriage to the American actress Hayden Panettiere, Kaya was born, her only daughter in common. At seven years old, the little girl has lived in the first person the war unleashed in Ukraine, where she was with her mother. After several days of effort, sacrifice and suffering mother and daughter managed to leave Ukraine and flee the country in search of a better life.

Another Ukrainian compatriot is Jovovich mile, who was born in kyiv 46 years ago. Despite the fact that years later she obtained American nationality, the interpreter has always shown a special feeling towards her native country and now, which is when her nation needs her the most, she has not been an exception. She has thus shown it on her Instagram profile, where she has published a most moving text in which phrases such as “I am heartbroken and stunned, trying to process the events of this week back home”, or “my blood and roots are from Russia and Ukraine. I break in two as I watch the horror.”

All of them have shown their rejection of the war, have confessed their support for the Ukrainian people and have loudly denounced Russia’s tactics and attitude. However, none of them have stood up to Russian troops like the Ukrainian actor has. Pasha Leethat Willing to give his life to the nation by joining the army and fighting on the front lines, he has experienced the worst of endings. After several days of fighting, the interpreter has lost his life at the age of 33 during one of the last bombings of civilians.